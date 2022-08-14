Genshin Impact shortens the patch duration of version 3.0 and upcoming updates

New official bulletins made by Genshin Affect officers verify that the period of the following 4 upcoming updates shall be shortened. Followers who watched the three.0 Particular Program might already learn about this announcement.

The three.0 Particular Program additionally disclosed the anticipated date for these upcoming updates. Right here is the listing of dates that have been shared on the livestream:

Patch 3.0: August 24, 2022

Patch 3.1: September 28, 2022

Patch 3.2: November 2, 2022

Patch 3.3: December 7, 2022

The official bulletins state that whereas every model shall be adjusted to 5 weeks, the quantity of content material launched will stay the identical. Listed under is all the pieces gamers must know relating to the most recent official discover about upcoming Genshin Affect patches.

Genshin Affect patch 3.0-3.3 period adjusted to 5 weeks

Genshin Affect premiered their 3.0 Particular Program yesterday, August 13, 2022, the place officers revealed tons of upcoming content material and modifications coming in future patches. Through the livestream, officers additionally made an announcement about lowering the period of future patch updates the place patches 3.0 to three.3 shall be shortened.

The tweet embedded above was posted proper after the livestream, serving as an official announcement in regards to the modifications talked about within the livestream. The discover clarifies that each one the patches from 3.0 to three.3 shall be adjusted to 5 weeks (initially six weeks). Nevertheless, officers have additionally claimed that this is not going to have an effect on the quantity of content material that’s deliberate to be launched in every patch.

Moreover, to regulate to the five-week period, the expertise required to advance within the Battle Move has additionally been revised. Initially, gamers must achieve 1000 expertise to maneuver up a degree. Nevertheless, this has been revised to 900 expertise to match the brand new patch period.

For the uninitiated, throughout patch 2.7, the sport was stagnant for an entire month on account of extreme pandemic-related setbacks. Therefore, this modification is to make up for the time misplaced throughout patch 2.7 in order that the builders can hop again in to their authentic scheduled timeline.

Speculations from credible leakers additionally counsel that patch 3.3 would possibly take Vacationers again to Dragonspine for a winter season occasion. Equally, the Lantern Rites is perhaps scheduled for patch 3.4. To ensure these patch updates align with the Chinese language calendar and tradition, the builders appear to have taken this step of decreasing every week from future patches.

Launch dates for future Genshin Affect patches with new 5 week period

Through the 3.0 Particular Program, officers additionally disclosed the anticipated dates for future updates with the brand new five-week period. The identical was additionally confirmed within the official discover that was later posted on their official Twitter deal with.

Genshin Affect followers’ expertise ought to ideally stay the identical as the quantity of content material equipped is not being lowered with the patch period.