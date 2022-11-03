Genshin Impact Scaramouche boss location and how to defeat it

Genshin Impression model 3.2 brings a brand new opponent for Vacationers to problem, named ‘Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal.’ However gamers may know him higher as Scaramouche, one of many Fatui Harbinger alongside Tartaglia.

Scaramouche is now a weekly boss in Sumeru, and Vacationers can nonetheless problem him anytime they need. Nevertheless, players can solely get the rewards as soon as every week. This text explores the best way to defeat Shouki no Kami in Genshin Impression.

Shouki no Kami (Scaramouche) location in Genshin Impression

Shouki no Kami’s area in Sumeru (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The brand new weekly boss is situated southeast of Sumeru Metropolis in Genshin Impression. Gamers can problem Shouki no Kami by getting into a site known as Joururi Workshop.

Keep in mind that this area will solely seem as soon as Vacationers full the brand new Sumeru Archon Quest Chapter 3: Act 4. This quest might be accessed for gamers above Journey Rank 35 and who’ve accomplished the earlier Archon Quests.

How you can defeat Shouki no Kami in Genshin Impression

The battle in opposition to Shouki no Kami is split into two phases. Gamers will receive the help of the Neo Akasha Terminal throughout your entire battle.

Scaramouche summoning Anemo winds earlier than afflicting them with Hydro (Picture by way of Hoyoverse)

For the primary section, Shouki no Kami will use massive AoE assaults utilizing completely different parts, starting from Pyro, Anemo, Cryo, Electro, and Hydro. Most of his abilities are mixed by at the least two parts.

For instance, he’ll first summon three smaller Anemo winds, then inflict them with Hydro to make a extra important hurricane. On the identical time, Vitality Blocks will even seem and assist cost the Neo Akasha Terminal.

Vitality Blocks are the blue spheres (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

On the ground, there are several types of Elemental Matrices. When Neo Akasha Terminal is absolutely charged, Genshin Impression gamers can transfer in the direction of an Elemental Matrix and use the T button to activate the impact of the corresponding matrix. Totally different parts have completely different results:

Pyro: Clears the Uncooked Frost (Freezing) impact from the bottom. Cryo: Clears the Remnant Flame (Burning) impact from the bottom. Anemo: Creates an Upcurrent with which you’ll dodge a few of Shouki no Kami’s assaults. Hydro: Creates a steady therapeutic impact across the energetic character. Electro: Suppresses Shouki no Kami. Activate each Electro Matrices to overload and paralyze him.

A white bar below the well being is the protect HP (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

When Shouki no Kami enters the second section, he shall be protected by a protect that will increase his RES. Much like the primary section, Vitality Blocks will seem after he has made any assaults.

Aiming mode for Neo Akasha Terminal (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Genshin Impression gamers can choose up these Vitality Blocks to cost their Neo Akasha Terminal and intention its ability at Shouki no Kami and weaken his protect. To activate the ability, press the T button to enter the aiming mode and press E to shoot.

Nirvana Engines in the midst of the sector (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

When Scaramouche’s protect is destroyed for the primary time, he’ll start charging to unleash Setsuna Shoumetsu. On the identical time, 4 Nirvana Engines shall be summoned by him to distract gamers.

Archer is the most suitable choice to destroy the engines (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Throughout this era, Vacationers should use Elemental Reactions to destroy the Nirvana Engine to generate Vitality Blocks and recharge the Neo Akasha Terminal. As soon as the terminal is absolutely charged, use the aimed mode of its ability and assault Shouki no Kami to immobilize him and cancel the Setsuna Shoumetsu.

Use the 4-Leaf Sigils to maneuver rapidly (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Reap the benefits of the 4-Leaf Sigils to rapidly transfer to the platform in entrance of Shouki no Kami and assault him earlier than he can get better.

By defeating Shouki no Kami, gamers can redeem the rewards utilizing Unique Resin to get the Expertise Supplies for Nahida in Genshin Impression.



