Genshin Impact Scaramouche banner revenue, popularity, and rankings

From Ashes Reborn was Scaramouche’s private banner, the place gamers may summon Wanderer (his playable identify) in Genshin Affect 3.3.

The hype round his debut as a playable character was one thing many Vacationers noticed, however one is likely to be curious to know the way the info compares to at least one’s expectations.

Sources used for this temporary evaluation embody:

Genshin Lab for the Chinese language iOS Income numbers

Paimon.moe for separating Wanderer’s success from Itto’s

Japanese knowledge from Sport-i

On the very least, the info proven beneath needs to be indicative of Scaramouche’s total success as a personality, even when it might’t embody each potential metric.

How does the Scaramouche banner in Genshin Affect 3.3 examine to others in income and recognition?

Chinese language iOS income knowledge (Picture through Genshin Lab)

If the numbers are too small so that you can see within the above infographic, then here’s a abstract of Scaramouche’s knowledge and the banners that made more cash than his when it comes to complete income:

Ayaka (Rerun): $35,939,066

$35,939,066 Nahida & Yoimiya: $34,017,290

$34,017,290 Raiden Shogun & Kokomi: $33,560,259

$33,560,259 Raiden Shogun (Debut): $33,020,905

$33,020,905 Yelan & Xiao: $32,177,144

$32,177,144 Venti (Debut): $30,632,752

$30,632,752 Wanderer & Itto: $27,126,505

Meaning Scaramouche and Itto’s banners are in seventh place total concerning complete income within the Chinese language iOS market.

There have been 40 banners which have completed their runs to this point. Therefore, that may rank Wanderer and Itto’s Occasion Needs in Model 3.3 as seventh out of 40.

A strong rating, all issues thought of. All the Occasion Needs above Wanderer had been both prolonged for a really very long time (Ayaka’s rerun) or featured extraordinarily fashionable characters that followers actually needed to get.

Now the query stays whether or not Scaramouche or Itto had extra affect over this banner’s success. Spoiler alert: Wanderer was possible the contributing issue.

Evaluating Wanderer and Itto’s knowledge from Genshin Affect 3.3

The underside left nook is the related knowledge to investigate right here (Picture through Paimon.moe)

Though Paimon.moe cannot signify each potential pull ever made, it is nonetheless a great useful resource with a big pattern measurement to investigate. On this case, Vacationers can see that:

120,706 Wanderers had been summoned

12,637 Itto’s had been summoned

Genshin Affect gamers can see that just about 90% of Vacationers aimed for Wanderer over Itto. If one assumes an analogous determine occurred within the Chinese language iOS market, then that may imply Wanderer is the primary cause for the duo’s placement in seventh place.

Sport-i knowledge

Some Japanese estimations (Picture through Sport-i)

So far as different gross sales knowledge is anxious, Wanderer is estimated to be thirteenth place out of 40 banners in Genshin Affect in Japan. Nonetheless a strong placement, however noticeably decrease than his efficiency within the Chinese language iOS market.

There are additional variations between the 2 areas concerning different banner placements, with one thing like Nahida’s debut solely being ranked fifteenth out of 40 however Cyno’s debut being positioned at third out of 40.

It is too quickly to inform how a Scaramouche rerun will carry out in a future replace. He isn’t a prime meta selection per se, which means that there is no such thing as a assure that his subsequent run will do higher than his unique one.

Nonetheless, Wanderer did exceptionally properly in his debut in Genshin Affect 3.3.

Ballot : Did you spend cash on Wanderer’s banner in Genshin Affect 3.3? See also Get Ready to Update PUBG: New State on March 17 - Here's the complete news!! 0 votes



