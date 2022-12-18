Genshin Impact Sakura Bloom locations: Ayato material routes

Sakura Blooms are an area specialty discovered solely on Narukami Island. In Genshin Impression 3.3, Kamisato Ayaka and Kamisato Ayato are the one two characters that require these ascension supplies, with each needing 168 every.

They seem within the type of a fantastic pink foggy spot with a few Sakura petals floating round it. The supplies would not have a bodily kind per se and should be approached in an Electro method. Sakura Blooms could be discovered within the wild, in nearly each nook, and on the most random locations on Narukami Island.

The place to search out Sakura Blooms in Genshin Impression

With Ayato’s rerun banner simply across the nook, it is a good time for all his followers who want to summon him to start out farming Sakura Blooms. Since a complete of 75 could be discovered on a single map, with a respawn time of 48 hours or 4 days, gamers might want to wait 4 days to collect all 168 if they’re beginning with zero.

Genshin Impression followers also can go to their associates’ worlds and accumulate the fabric sooner.

Sakura Blooms – earlier than and after Electro response (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Earlier than farming, all Genshin Impression gamers should word that much like the Dandelion Seeds, Sakura Blooms could be collected solely by materializing them utilizing an Electro response. Therefore, it’s suggested to have at the least one Electro character within the occasion.

Utilizing Lisa is good as she will be able to create Electro reactions from simply her regular assaults, and each Genshin Impression receives a free copy of her within the preliminary levels of the sport.

1) Inazuma Metropolis to Kamisato Property

Inazuma Metropolis farming route (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Inazuma Metropolis is a good place to start out farming Sakura Blooms. This is likely one of the best routes and gamers will normally not encounter any mobs whereas farming.

The primary Sakura Bloom could be discovered close to the Teleport Waypoint in the midst of Inazuma Metropolis. After accumulating it, gamers can observe the instructions proven within the above picture to maneuver alongside the outer components to succeed in the realm round the principle metropolis entrance.

After gathering all of them, they’ll slowly cross by means of the Byakko Plain and accumulate the remaining Blooms close to town. Following the identical route, they’ll lastly enter the Chinju Forest and begin gathering the fabric all the way in which as much as the Kamisato Property.

2) Mt. Yougou

Farming Sakura Blooms round Mt. Yougou and Narukami Shrine (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

It is very important word that the fabric seems in an underground cavern beneath Mt. Yougou, which has the very best focus of Sakura Blooms.

They are often discovered across the Grand Narukami Shrine on the high of the mountain, and likewise round. Moreover, just a few may even be seen over floating rocks on the south aspect of the Shrine. Gamers also can use the Genshin Impression Interactive Map to know the precise location as some Sakura Blooms is usually a bit tough to search out.

Some spawns will also be discovered within the underground cave below Mt. Yougou, however gamers should full the Sacred Sakura Cleaning Ritual World Quest to unlock the realm.

3) Araumi Route

Closing Sakura Blooms farming route by means of Araumi (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

That is the ultimate route for this farming information. It’s endorsed to start out by teleporting close to the Area: Court docket of Flowing Sand, positioned on the north aspect of Mt. Yougou.

By following the instructions within the above picture, gamers can transfer towards Araumi. It’s suggested to hold a powerful DPS whereas following this route as a number of mobs could be seen on this space.

Lastly, they’ll teleport to the south of Araumi and glide down to gather all of the remaining Sakura Blooms. After finishing these three routes, all Genshin Impression gamers ought to have 74 of the merchandise of their stock.

Closing Sakura Bloom

The ultimate Sakura Bloom (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The ultimate spawn could be discovered on a small distant island on the northeast aspect of Narukami Island. It’s endorsed to summon the Waverider to succeed in the placement.



