Genshin Impact roadmap leak reveals Baizhu’s release version, weapon type, and abilities

There are a number of Genshin Impression leaks pertaining to Baizhu, starting from the discharge model particulars to some early knowledge concerning his talents. That stated, every little thing revealed unofficially is topic to alter. Nonetheless, the content material proven right here — together with the roadmap revealed by a current leak — is all that aspiring Baizhu mains have in the intervening time.

This character debuted again in Genshin Impression 1.0 with a novel mannequin, indicating that he would change into playable sometime. Vacationers knew that he used Dendro again then, however that aspect wasn’t obtainable to gamers till Model 3.0 got here out. Naturally, many rumors sprung up about him being playable, with probably the most credible leaks pointing to that taking place in Genshin Impression 3.6.

Genshin Impression Baizhu leaks: Launch date, weapon kind, and skills

A fast repost of the up to date launch timeline: 3.3 first half – Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)

3.4 – Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)

3.5 – Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)

3.6 – Baizhu (5✰), new character (rarity unknown)

The above tweet accommodates info from the large roadmap leak that got here out on October 23, 2022. Seeing the info level to all these launch variations is nice for gamers who wish to know when their favourite character will lastly change into playable.

Baizhu is proven to be launched with Genshin Impression 3.6. The precise date and banner section are presently unknown, however the month is predicted to be March 2023. Equally, it’s but to be revealed who the “new character” is that is listed alongside him.

On the very least, Vacationers know that Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro unit. Additionally, the following leak states that he makes use of a Catalyst as his weapon of selection.

Weapon and gameplay leaks

Baizhu – Dendro Catalyst (little or no is understood about his equipment however for some motive hes a Avatar_Lady_Catalyst??) E: spawns some type of path Q: nothing actually essential within the information proper now, makes use of yae’s burst as placeholder (STC) Baizhu – Dendro Catalyst (little or no is understood about his equipment however for some motive hes a Avatar_Lady_Catalyst??)E: spawns some type of trailQ: nothing actually essential within the information proper now, makes use of yae’s burst as placeholder(STC)

Little or no is understood about his gameplay talents in the intervening time. One fascinating factor is that the data offered within the tweet above refers to him as a “Lady_Catalyst.” That will counsel that he makes use of the tall feminine mannequin’s animations, but it surely may simply be a placeholder too. Baizhu is thought to be a “female” character, which can tie to the leak within the following part.

It is also price mentioning that little info is accessible on his Elemental Talent and Elemental Burst proper now. What the path does in his Elemental Talent stays to be seen. Likewise, utilizing Yae Miko’s Elemental Burst as a placeholder does not reveal something too helpful, both.

Costume censorship

@Ubatcha1 Baizhu can have a censored outfit for Chinese language model @Ubatcha1 Baizhu can have a censored outfit for Chinese language model

One leak which may shock some Genshin Impression gamers is that Baizhu can have a censored outfit within the Chinese language model of the sport. That presumably implies that gamers will obtain that pores and skin free of charge as an alternate outfit in the event that they play on different non-Chinese language servers. Only for reference, solely the next people have been censored earlier than him:

That will make Baizhu the primary male character to be censored. Sadly, there are presently no unofficial photos that reveal what the adjustments are. There are additionally no credible textual content leaks confirming what will likely be completely different between the NPC mannequin that gamers first noticed and his eventual playable one.

His common mannequin superimposed on a generic background (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Only for reference, the above picture reveals him in his default NPC mannequin that was launched in Model 1.0. Different male Genshin Impression characters like Aether present their midriff, so it is not fairly clear what’s going to change with the Bubu pharmacist if that is not the difficulty.

Genshin Impression 3.6 beta will begin a number of months down the road, so Vacationers are more likely to discover out extra on this matter as soon as that occurs.

