Genshin Impact reveals Kaveh’s voice actor ahead of official release

Genshin Affect officers not too long ago revealed the Japanese voice actor for Kaveh. Primarily based on the official put up, Yuma Uchida would be the voice behind Kaveh within the Japanese dub. The official VA reveal was executed on the Japanese media channel and the identical has but to look on English media channels.

Kaveh is a 4-star Dendro character rumored to change into playable within the upcoming patch replace. Dependable sources have confirmed that Kaveh will make his first look in Archon Quest in patch 3.2.

The one factor recognized about Kaveh to the group is his character design from the current leak flood.

Genshin Affect’s Kaveh Jap VA Yuma Uchida can also be the voice actor of Kawaki from Boruto

The tweet above is an official put up by Genshin Affect’s official Japanese Twitter deal with. The put up reveals Kaveh’s Japanese voice actor, forward of its debut. Primarily based on the official tweet, Yuma Uchida is the voice behind Kaveh within the Japanese dub.

This isn’t the primary time HoYoverse has employed a voice actor that goes by the Uchida surname. Funnily sufficient, Fischl’s Japanese voice actor is Maaya Uchida, who occurs to be the elder sister of Yuma Uchida.

The Uchida siblings are formally in Genshin Affect 🥹 Uchida Maaya voices Fischl and her youthful brother, Uchida Yuuma voices Kaveh! The Uchida siblings are formally in Genshin Affect 🥹💛💙Uchida Maaya voices Fischl and her youthful brother, Uchida Yuuma voices Kaveh! https://t.co/yXSbQ2qd3P

Yuma Uchida is a voice actor and singer who specializes within the Jpop and Anison genres. He has been energetic in voice-acting for the previous 10 years and has been part of a number of hit anime. He was awarded Finest Male Lead Actor on the thirteenth Seiyu Awards in 2019. Little doubt, Genshin Affect officers have on-boarded an ideal expertise to deliver the Sumeru architect’s character to life.

At present, he’s additionally working because the Japanese voice actor of Kawaki from Boruto: Naruto Subsequent Generations.

Here’s a checklist of a few of his current fashionable roles within the anime trade:

Megumi Fushiguro (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Kyo Soma (Fruits Basket)

Ash Lynx (Banana Fish)

Chika Kudo (Kono Oto Tomare! Sounds of Life)

Kaveh in Genshin Affect designed the Palace of Alcazarzaray

Kaveh is a Sumeru architect who graduated with honors from Kusharewar Darshan in Sumeru Akademiya. He’s additionally the one who designed the Palace of Alcazarzaray. Though the Palace of Alcazarzaray is his magnum opus, it’s also what places him in giant debt. Alhaitham has allowed Kaveh to remain at his place so he can avoid wasting cash and repay his debt.

Nonetheless, these roommates don’t have anything in widespread. Whereas Alhaitham is understood for his rationality, Kaveh’s actions are primarily based on what feels proper. He’s additionally a stark defender of the humanities and considers serving to others a pure plan of action.

Genshin Affect followers can watch this YouTube video that reveals the voice traces of Sumeru characters the place they discuss Kaveh. Gamers can count on to listen to from characters equivalent to Tighnari, Dori, Nilou, and plenty of extra on this video.

Talking of his talents, the newest leaks have solely revealed his in-game character mannequin and details about his factor and weapon sort. Primarily based on the newest leaks, Kaveh will likely be a Dendro Claymore. Many within the Genshin Affect group speculate that he will likely be a 4-star character, however credible sources have but to verify that.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes



