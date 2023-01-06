Genshin Impact redeem codes for all servers (January 6)

On January 6, 2023, Genshin Impression held its 3.4 livestream, and the neighborhood can count on a brand new replace in a couple of weeks. The three.4 Particular Program revealed a recent desert space, together with a boss, new characters, and occasions. The replace may even convey again the flagship occasion, Lantern Rites.

Like each different livestream, HoYoverse officers have distributed three new redeem codes that followers can use to acquire free Primogems and different rewards. These are nice choices for gamers, particularly for individuals who both play at no cost or spend as little actual cash as doable. The next article will reveal all of the newly launched January codes in Genshin Impression.

Genshin Impression: New redeem codes for January 2023

Listed here are the brand new redemption codes from the three.4 Particular Program that gamers can declare from January 6, 2023:

NS8TUVJYR4UH – Primogems ×100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10

– Primogems ×100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10 NSQTVCKYRMDM – Primogems ×100 + Hero’s Wit ×5

– Primogems ×100 + Hero’s Wit ×5 LB8SDUJYQ4V9 – Primogems ×100 + Mora ×50,000

Followers can redeem the brand new livestream codes to acquire a complete of 300 Primogems, together with different rewards. They need to understand that these can be energetic for the following 24 hours and can expire on January 7, 2023. Thus, they’re beneficial to assert the codes with none delay.

Those that are new to the sport also can check out these further redeem codes:

These can solely be redeemed as soon as per account and can provide further primogems.

Gather this bundle from Amazon Prime Gaming (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

As well as, gamers can hyperlink their Genshin Impression account with Amazon Prime Gaming to acquire one other code that can present them with 60 Primogems, together with different rewards. As proven within the image above, this bundle can be accessible for a restricted time and can expire on January 17, 2023.

Find out how to redeem Genshin Impression 3.4 livestream codes

Genshin Impression officers have ready a devoted web site to redeem codes. Moreover, there’s a Redeem Now choice contained in the in-game settings that gamers can use when logged in. Each of those strategies can be utilized to assert the rewards from the newest redemption codes.

Devoted web site created by officers (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

To say the brand new redemption codes from the official web site, you have to to create a HoYoverse account if you happen to do not have already got one. Use the HoYoverse account to login and click on on the “REDEEM CODE” choice on the highest menu of the official web site. You’ll land on a brand new web page as proven within the image above. From there, observe these easy steps:

Choose the proper server. Anticipate the server to robotically discover your character’s nickname. Manually sort or paste the brand new codes within the immediate field. Click on on Redeem.

The Redeem Now technique from the in-game settings (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The choice technique is extra handy when you find yourself already logged into Genshin Impression. To say the brand new redemption codes from the in-game settings, observe these steps:

Go to Paimon’s Menu. Go to Settings. Go to Accounts. Choose the Redeem Now choice. Enter the brand new redeem codes within the immediate field. Click on on Change to gather the rewards.

As soon as the brand new codes are efficiently redeemed utilizing both technique, the rewards can be despatched on to your in-game mailbox.



