Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun banner countdown for Version 3.3 rerun

Vacationers already know that the Raiden Shogun has been confirmed to have a rerun banner in Genshin Influence 3.3. The one query is when it’s going to occur, and the next countdowns reply that. Fortunately, it is easy to inform primarily based on previous priority with earlier banners.

Wanderer and Itto’s banners are recognized to finish at 5:59 pm on December 27, 2022. It is common to see 5:59 pm as an finish time, however extra importantly, previous updates normally have one other collection of banners starting at 6 pm.

Which means that Genshin Influence gamers ought to anticipate Raiden Shogun’s rerun to occur at 6:00 pm on December 27, 2022.

Countdown to Raiden Shogun’s rerun banner in Genshin Influence 3.3

It is important to say that there are three important servers to contemplate concerning potential countdowns. In any case, 6 pm on December 27, 2022, will differ from one area to a different. Listed below are the timezones to contemplate:

Asian servers: UTC+8

UTC+8 European servers: UTC+1

UTC+1 American servers: UTC-5

The above countdown highlights when gamers on the Asian server can anticipate to get the Raiden Shogun rerun in Genshin Influence 3.3. Unsurprisingly, it is the soonest of the three areas.

European Vacationers have to attend a little bit longer than these on the Asian servers, however not so long as the American playerbase. For reference, there’s a seven-hour distinction between the resets on the Asian and European servers and only a six-hour distinction between the European and American servers.

There isn’t any distinction to what seems on the Occasion Needs. Each participant sees the identical featured characters. The one factor that adjustments is when Vacationers can anticipate the brand new content material to reach.

Lastly, the North American servers will get the Raiden Shogun rerun banner, the most recent of the three areas. It’s price noting that every one three of those countdowns additionally apply to Ayato’srerun, since he additionally has a banner at 6 pm on December 27, 2022.

Hopefully, these three countdowns will assist simplify issues for the reader. It may be complicated for learners to know when one thing new will arrive, particularly since some data is tied to particular time zones.

No finish date for Raiden Shogun’s rerun banner for Genshin Influence 3.3 has been introduced by HoYoverse. It is anticipated to finish round mid-January, shortly earlier than Model 3.4 comes out.

Raiden Shogun banner data

That is all that was formally confirmed about Model 3.3’s second section banners (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has but to substantiate the featured 4-star characters for these rerun banners in Genshin Influence 3.3. Likewise, the weapon banner wasn’t absolutely introduced, however gamers ought to anticipate Engulfing Lightning and Haran Geppaku Futsu to be the featured 5-star weapons.

Engulfing Lightning is Raiden Shogun’s signature weapon, whereas the identical may be stated for Haran Geppaku Futsu and Kamisato Ayato. It is unknown what the featured 4-star weapons can be. On a associated word, there weren’t any credible leaks revealing the whole lot by the point this text was written.

HoYoverse is predicted to disclose the total particulars of those Occasion Needs only a few days earlier than December 27, 2022. For reference, they introduced the total particulars of Wanderer and Itto’s Occasion Needs practically two days earlier than they have been launched.

