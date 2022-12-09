Genshin Impact officially reveals Alhaitham and Yaoyao as Version 3.4 characters

Alhaitham and Yaoyao are two characters that followers have wished to see for some time now, and so they have only in the near past been formally revealed by Genshin Affect. The official Twitter account posted their paintings alongside some temporary textual content that may curiosity Vacationers.

Certainly one of Alhaitham’s titles is “Admonishing Instruction,” whereas Yaoyao is known as “Burgeoning Grace.” Each characters are confirmed as Dendro customers, though the official Twitter account does not specify their rarities or weaponry.

It’s price noting that each characters had been initially leaked for Model 3.4, so this information should not shock individuals who observe Genshin Affect leaks.

Genshin Affect reveals two new playable characters for Model 3.4: Alhaitham and Yaoyao

The primary Genshin Affect character to have a look at right here is Alhaitham. He is been within the sport for a number of updates, however wasn’t playable till Model 3.4. One of many different official tweets regarding him states:

“The present scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya. This title might sound very spectacular, nevertheless it’s often because the Akademiya has a tradition of utilizing official titles to inflate one’s ego.”

It is an amusing description, albeit nothing too substantial by itself. It was beforehand revealed that his voice actors are:

Chinese language: Yang Chaoran

English: Nazeeh H. Tarsha

Japanese: Umehara Yuuichirou

Korean: Jun Seung Hwa

One other moniker for him is Sumeru Akademiya Scribe.

Yaoyao can be slated for Model 3.4. Nonetheless, she’s like Alhaitham in that no launch date has been formally revealed. Likewise, there are no credible leaks confirming their launch dates.

One other tweet from the official Twitter account exhibits the identical paintings calling her Disciple of Streetward Rambler. It is not but identified who the lovable little yellow bunnies are. On a associated notice, Yaoyao did seem at The Sport Awards 2022 in a short cameo.

The Sport Awards

Genshin Affect obtained three nominations:

Greatest Cell Sport

Greatest Ongoing

Participant’s Selection Award

It solely managed to win the Participant’s Selection Award. The host humorously referenced the bot wars between the 2 and the one which Genshin Affect received in the long run. It is a feel-good second for Vacationers, particularly since they are going to obtain 800 Primogems all through December 10~13, 2022.



*How to Claim Rewards:

Primogems ×200 shall be given out to Travelers via in-game mail at 00:00 (Server Time) each day from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13. To thank you for your support, we will be giving out Primogems ×800 from Dec.10 to Dec.13.

Bear in mind to log in every day throughout that interval to obtain 200 Primogems. HoYoverse was very grateful to Vacationers for his or her continued assist all through this journey up to now.

Nothing has been formally revealed about Model 3.4 but, so players must be affected person till HoYoverse is able to share extra information. By then, there’ll hopefully be extra information on Alhaitham and Yaoyao.

