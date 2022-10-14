Genshin Impact Nilou builds with the best artifacts, weapons, and team comps

Nilou lately got here out in Genshin Affect, and a few new gamers would possibly want to construct her. If you do not know the place to start out, then enable this information to function a fundamental introduction. There are a bunch of various methods to construct her, which can finally be based mostly on the participant’s:

F2P gamers and whales may have drastically completely different sources. Likewise, a brand new participant will not have a lot at their disposal in comparison with any individual who has been taking part in for a number of years. Therefore, it is important to have a information that addresses all of that.

This text will begin with Nilou’s ultimate weapons, earlier than transferring on to artifacts and eventually addressing good staff comps.

Be aware: Whales are gamers who spend some huge cash in video games.

Greatest Nilou builds in Genshin Affect (weapons, artifacts, and staff comps)

Weapons

Key of Khaj-Nisut is her greatest Sword in Genshin Affect (Picture through HoYoverse)

Here’s a record of fine weapons for Nilou in Genshin Affect 3.1 and past:

Key of Khaj-Nisut

Primordial Jade Cutter

Freedom-Sworn

Xiphos’ Moonlight

Iron Sting

Sacrificial Sword

The primary three Swords are of the 5-star rarity, whereas the final three proven listed below are 4-stars. Typically talking, the 5-star weapons are higher for maximizing her DPS however stay a lot more durable to amass.

Therefore, newcomers and F2P gamers shall be extra comfy getting Xiphos’ Moonlight, Iron Sting, or Sacrificial Sword. It is important to say right here that Iron Sting is craftable, so it is a lot simpler to R5 than counting on Genshin Affect’s gacha system.

Be aware: Typically talking, Swords that increase Elemental Mastery are good for her.

Artifacts

Gilded Goals is the one really helpful 4-piece set (Picture through HoYoverse)

Typically talking, Nilou mains ought to go for HP% important stats on her artifacts with as many Elemental Mastery substats as potential. As for her artifact units, right here is an effective record to think about:

2-piece Wanderer’s Troupe (or Gilded Goals) + 2-piece Tenacity of the Millileth

2-piece Wanderer’s Troupe (or Gilded Goals) + 2-piece Coronary heart of Depth

4-piece Gilded Goals

Wanderer’s Troupe is extraordinarily simple to farm in Genshin Affect, so most gamers ought to be capable to get one with good stats on it. The remaining three artifacts mentioned listed below are all accessible in particular Domains, that are:

Tenacity of the Millelith: Ridge Watch

Coronary heart of Depth: Peak of Vindagnyr

Gilded Goals: Spire of Solitary Enlightenment

Wanderer’s Troupe is obtainable by defeating each Regular and Weekly Bosses.

Crew comps

An instance of an excellent staff (Picture through HoYoverse)

Nilou has a really fascinating passive that primarily necessitates that gamers use her on groups that solely have Hydro and Dendro characters. In consequence, her ultimate staff comps shall be somewhat restricted. Examples of fine sides embody:

Yelan, Kokomi, Dendro Traveler

Kokomi, Dendro Traveler, Collei

Barbara, Dendro Traveler, Collei

Xingqiu, Barbara, Dendro Traveler

Barbara, Collei, Tighnari

Together with Kokomi or Barbara in these groups is very really helpful since Bloom reactions may cause critical injury to the energetic characters. It’s also price mentioning that Nilou is usable in staff comps outdoors the Hydro and Dendro-only groups, however which means the participant will forego her Court docket of Dancing Petals Passive completely.

