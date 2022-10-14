Genshin Impact Nilou banner countdown, release time, and pity guide

Nilou is only a few hours away from getting featured in her Genshin Impression banner, and gamers are excited for the most recent Hydro unit within the sport. Recognized for creating sturdy bloom reactions with different occasion members, Nilou will certainly have a distinct playstyle, not like something the group has seen earlier than.

Gamers must also observe that Albedo will get featured alongside the Hydro sword wielder, with a separate weapons banner with the “Key of Khaj-Nisut” and “Primordial Jade Cutter” as rate-up weapons. The next article will record all the pieces associated to the upcoming banner, together with the countdown, launch time, and pity.

Anticipated launch time, pity, and the countdown till the Nilou banner in Genshin Impression 3.1

1) Countdown and launch instances

The Nilou banner will hit the Genshin Impression official servers on October 14. Nonetheless, the discharge instances differ in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Nilou has roughly eight hours in Asia earlier than her banner will get featured on SEAS and Chinese language servers.

Nilou will make her look on the European servers roughly 15 hours after this text has been printed. Nonetheless, on the American servers, she’s going to arrive in 21 hours. Therefore, the discharge instances are completely different, with SEAS gaining access to the Dance of Lotuslight earlier than anybody else.

After calculations, based mostly on the remaining time of the continuing banners, the official launch time for all areas is as follows:

India: 3:30 pm

Indonesia: 5:00 pm

Philippines: 6:00 pm

UK: 6:00 pm

US: 7:00 pm

Nilou’s featured banner will final for 16 days, till November 1.

2) Pity information for Nilou

As talked about, Nilou would be the featured 5-star rate-up within the second part of Genshin Impression 3.1 alongside Albedo. Therefore, the pity will carry ahead concurrently in each banners, whatever the want occasion gamers are rolling in.

Since Nilou’s banner is an “Occasion Want” or a restricted banner, everybody could have till November 1 to want for her. Nonetheless, there are particular guidelines that one ought to know. Every occasion banner ensures a 5-star at 90 summons, with an elevated likelihood of a 5-star drop beginning at 75 summons.

Guidelines for the Occasion Want banner (Picture by way of Genshin Impression)

Throughout this time, a participant can both get the featured 5-star as a drop or a typical 5-star based mostly on their final drop. Getting a typical 5-star refers to a “50/50 loss”, which happens provided that the earlier 5-star was a featured drop.

Therefore, the protected wager is to build up 150 to 180 rolls if the participant already bought featured 5-star characters of their final want.

3) What number of pulls do you want for assured Nilou?

A participant will want 75 to 90 Intertwined Fates to get a assured Nilou, supplied their final 5-star was a typical one. If not, the most secure wager is to fill up on 150 to 180 Intertwined Fates, which is able to eat up the 50/50 loss and assure that gamers get a Nilou.

Genshin influence 3.1 additionally marked the sport’s second anniversary, offering everybody with two Archon Quests, a flagship occasion, new areas, and a handful of Primogems.

Genshin Impression flagship occasion in mondstadt (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

After contemplating all the pieces, even f2p (free to play) gamers ought to have greater than sufficient to tug for the upcoming Hydro character, provided that they’ve skipped the featured banners in 3.0 and the primary part of three.1.

Edited by Soumyadeep Banerjee



