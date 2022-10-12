Genshin Impact Nilou banner characters, Ascension materials, and Key of Khaj-Nisut weapon stats

Genshin Influence followers will be capable to summon Nilou in just some days. The 5-star character’s banner begins on October 14, 2022.

Nilou will arrive alongside three highly effective 4-star characters who can present a ton of worth to any group.

Occasion Want “Twirling Lotus” – Boosted Drop Price for “Dance of Lotuslight” Nilou (Hydro)! 〓Occasion Want Period〓

10/14 18:00:00 – 11/01 14:59:59 (Server Time) #GenshinImpact #Nilou Event Wish “Twirling Lotus” – Boosted Drop Rate for “Dance of Lotuslight” Nilou (Hydro)!〓Event Wish Duration〓10/14 18:00:00 – 11/01 14:59:59 (Server Time)#GenshinImpact #Nilou https://t.co/tvXPMlv1CH

Nevertheless, if gamers are summoning for Nilou, two of those 4-star characters do not supply a lot by way of group worth.

As a result of Nilou’s restrictive group compositions, Xiangling and Beidou are usually not a great pair for her. Nonetheless, they’re nonetheless two of the sport’s greatest 4-star items, and followers will certainly need to summon just a few copies of them to create highly effective groups.

The ultimate 4-star character accompanying Nilou on her banner is Barbara. If gamers would not have Kokomi, Barbara might be an amazing option to maintain Nilou in battle, as her distinctive Blooms will deal a ton of self-damage to allies. This implies gamers will want quite a lot of therapeutic on their groups.

With the present lack of a Dendro healer in Genshin Influence, Barbara and Kokomi are the one two characters who can suitably fill this function for Nilou.

Earlier than Genshin Influence gamers summon Nilou, they need to have a good suggestion about her talents and what Ascension supplies are wanted to degree her up.

Nilou’s Ascension supplies in Genshin Influence

Ascending Nilou might be crucial to boosting her injury as her talents scale off of her Max HP.

Rising a personality’s degree in Genshin Influence instantly will increase the quantity of well being they’ve. Because of this gamers will need to get Nilou to degree 90 as quickly as they will in the event that they need to maximize her injury.

This is what they will have to ascend her to max degree:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x 3

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x 9

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x 9

Varunada Lazurite Gems x 6

Perpetual Caliber x 46

Padisarah x 168

18 x Fungal Spores

30 x Luminescent Pollen

36 x Crystalline Cyst Mud

Gamers can collect all of this stuff all through Sumeru. They are going to need to begin grabbing them earlier than Nilou is launched to verify they will have sufficient for her to achieve max degree.

The Key of Khaj-Nisut stats in Genshin Influence



Immediately I convey you the Ascension Supplies for the brand new weapons

“Key of Khaj-Nisut” and “Workers of the Scarlet Sands”. I hope it helps you

#Cyno #Nilou #GenshinImpact Vacationers!Immediately I convey you the Ascension Supplies for the brand new weapons“Key of Khaj-Nisut” and “Workers of the Scarlet Sands”. I hope it helps you Vacationers!Immediately I convey you the Ascension Supplies for the brand new weapons”Key of Khaj-Nisut” and “Workers of the Scarlet Sands”. I hope it helps you🙏#Cyno #Nilou #GenshinImpact https://t.co/ZCy522nqh1

The Key of Khaj-Nisut is Nilou’s signature 5-star weapon. It seems to be her greatest weapon by far, granting some unimaginable boosts to her injury, due to its distinctive passive. This passive is called Sunken Music of the Sands. Gamers can improve Nilou’s HP by 20% just by equipping it.

After hitting enemies with an Elemental Ability, characters wielding the sword will achieve the Grand Hymn impact for 20 seconds. This impact will improve the character’s Elemental Mastery by 0.12% of their Max HP.

This will set off as much as thrice. After the impact positive aspects three stacks, the Elemental Mastery of all close by social gathering members might be elevated by 0.2% of the equipping character’s Max HP for 20 seconds.

Contemplating Nilou’s talents, Genshin Influence gamers will certainly not need to miss out on her banner this week.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



