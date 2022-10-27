Genshin Impact: Nahida materials guide

Genshin Influence just lately introduced the ascension and expertise level-up supplies for Nahida, the upcoming 5-star Dendro character. Along with her materials preview, a few of her skills have additionally been defined in additional element.

With a number of days left earlier than Nahida might be accessible within the sport, gamers nonetheless have a while to farm her supplies beforehand. This text lists all of the supplies required to improve the character to the best degree and explains how you can discover them.

The place to search out Nahida’s Ascension and Expertise Stage-Up supplies in Genshin Influence

To extend Nahida’s degree from 0 to 90 in Genshin Influence, gamers will want the next supplies:

1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver / 9 Fragment / 9 Chunk / 6 Gemstone

46 Dendro Hypostasis Drop Materials

18 Fungal Spores / 30 Luminescent Pollen / 36 Crystalline Cyst Mud

168 Kalpalata Lotus

Nagadus Emerald is an ascension gem particularly for Dendro characters within the sport. Vacationers can get hold of this merchandise by varied means, together with defeating bosses like Jadeplume Terrorshroom, utilizing Alchemy, and from Weekly Bosses.

Dendro Hypostasis might be accessible in model 3.2 (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Dendro Hypostasis is a brand new enemy in Genshin Influence, which can drop particular ascension supplies for Nahida.

Sadly, this enemy is at the moment unavailable in model 3.1 and can solely be added to the sport after the upkeep replace of model 3.2

Monitor Fungus’ places from Adventurer’s Handbook (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Mud are widespread drop supplies from Fungus. These enemies can simply be discovered throughout Sumeru.

A useful technique to search for them is by opening one’s Adventurer’s Handbook and choosing the Fungus icon to trace all of them.

The final ascension materials that Nahida wants is Kalpalata Lotus, a neighborhood specialty that may solely be present in Sumeru.

There are solely 67 of those flowers that may be discovered at a time, and gamers want to attend for 48 hours earlier than they’ll spawn again into the sport. To avoid wasting extra time, they’ll go to different gamers’ worlds and ask for his or her Kalpalata Lotus.

As for the utmost expertise degree supplies, Nahida wants the next gadgets:

9 Educating / 63 Information / 114 Philosophies of Ingenuity

18 New Weekly Boss Drop Materials

3 Crown of Perception

Ingenuity e-book from Sumeru expertise area (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The Ingenuity e-book is a expertise e-book from the Steeple of Ignorance area in Sumeru. Genshin Influence gamers can solely farm this e-book on particular days: Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Thus, Vacationers are suggested to save lots of their Resin and ensure to farm the e-book on the precise day.

Scaramouche would be the new weekly boss (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Scaramouche is predicted to be the brand new weekly boss in Genshin Influence model 3.2, and his drop materials could also be required for Nahida’s expertise. This idea arose after the developer added a query mark icon as an alternative of the supplies in Nahida’s infographic.

The final merchandise wanted for Nahida’s expertise is the Crown of Perception, which is extraordinarily uncommon. It may well solely be obtained from limited-duration occasion rewards or choices to particular bushes in Teyvat, similar to Sacred Sakura and Tree of Goals.

Nahida may have her first banner in Genshin Influence on November 2, 2022, and gamers have ample time to collect most of her required supplies.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



