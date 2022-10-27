Genshin Impact Nahida ascension materials: Resources and location guide

Genshin Influence gamers will be capable of summon for Nahida in just some days, and so they’ll want loads of supplies to get her to stage 90. Fortunately, gathering these supplies is not too tough, and followers can acquire all of them fairly rapidly, other than her boss ascension gadgets. Followers can discover out what boss Nahida will want right here, together with the places of her different ascension supplies.

Nahida will acquire a ton of energy with every stage, due to Dendro’s scaling with ranges, so followers will wish to get her to stage 90 as quickly as potential. This is the place to search out Nahida’s ascension supplies in Genshin Influence.

Nahida ascension supplies and places in Genshin Influence

Gamers can start farming for Nahida’s ascension supplies early, as she is ready to launch alongside the sport’s 3.2 replace coming in just some days. Nahida will want gadgets from throughout Sumeru, however accumulating them is not too robust.

Nonetheless, gamers will not be capable of absolutely prefarm attributable to her requiring supplies from a brand new boss often called the Dendro Hypostasis. This boss will launch alongside her when the replace arrives, and defeating it would present vital gadgets for her ascension. This is what Nahida wants to succeed in stage 90:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x 3

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x 9

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x 9

Nagadus Emerald Gems x 6

Quelled Creeper x 46

Kapalata Lotus x 168

18 x Fungal Spores

30 x Luminescent Pollen

36 x Crystalline Cyst Mud

Quelled Creeper and Nagadus Emeralds

The Dendro Hypostasis is a newly introduced boss that may make its debut through the Genshin Influence 3.2 replace. Defeating this highly effective foe will present gamers with the chance to gather each Nagadus Emeralds and Quelled Creepers with ease.

This boss will probably be tough to defeat, and gamers seemingly will not be capable of injury it a lot with Nahida herself, so that they’ll wish to go for different characters to take down this foe. They will have to defeat it fairly just a few instances to gather the 46 Quelled Creepers they want for Nahida’s full ascension, however due to it additionally dropping Nagadus Emeralds, gamers can save lots of Resin by defeating it.

Kalpalata Lotuses

Farming Kalpala Lotuses could be robust, since these flowers solely develop on the edges of cliffs all through the area of Sumeru. Gamers can benefit from farming routes to find all the lotuses rapidly, however on condition that there are solely 84 in a world directly, they might want to make a number of rounds to gather sufficient to completely ascend Nahida.

Gamers might wish to benefit from Genshin Influence’s interactive map to search out the places of those lotuses and chart their very own routes to gather them.

Fungal Spores

Fungal Spores will seemingly be the best factor for gamers to farm, given their abundance all through the area. These mushroom-like enemies could be discovered popping up nearly in every single place in Sumeru’s jungle and desert, and defeating them will present gamers with the spores they’re going to want. Nonetheless, they’re going to want to ensure they don’t make the most of Electro or Pyro to deal the ending blow, as that may alter the ultimate drop of the mushroom enemies.

Genshin Influence gamers can simply farm a lot of Nahida’s ascension supplies earlier than her launch.

