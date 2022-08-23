Genshin Influence 3.0 is correct across the nook, and Vacationers inevitably have a number of questions relating to its upkeep. For individuals who do not know, the method begins at 6:00 AM (UTC+8). The occasion will final for 5 hours, that means that it’s going to finish at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Likewise, the brand new Model Replace additionally goes reside on the similar time.

This text will embrace the totally different timezones equal to 11:00 AM (UTC+8). It will not point out the precise upkeep begin occasions, however Vacationers can merely subtract 5 hours from every timezone in the event that they want to know that.

When will upkeep finish? Genshin Influence 3.0 patch timings to remember

"The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings" Model 3.0 Replace Upkeep Preview 〓Replace Schedule〓

Replace upkeep begins on 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.

hoyo.hyperlink/d90qoBA6 #GenshinImpact “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings” Model 3.0 Replace Upkeep Preview〓Replace Schedule〓Replace upkeep begins on 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View the total discover right here >>>hoyo.hyperlink/d90qoBA6#GenshinImpact https://t.co/pNgfN4W2X4

The above tweet roughly confirms that Genshin Influence 3.0 ought to launch at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on August 24, 2022. Nonetheless, not each participant will know what that point interprets to of their respective timezones. Therefore, here’s a shortlist of varied timezones and their corresponding timings to think about, beginning with the American area. All of those are relevant on August 23, 2022:

Hawaii-Aleutian Commonplace Time: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Central Daylight Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM Jap Daylight Time: 11:00 PM

All different timings listed under are relevant on August 24, 2022, of their respective timezones:

Western European Summer time Time: 4:00 AM

4:00 AM Central European Summer time Time: 5:00 AM

5:00 AM Jap European Summer time Time: 6:00 AM

6:00 AM India Commonplace Time: 8:30 AM

8:30 AM China Commonplace Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Philippine Commonplace Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Japanese Commonplace Time: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Korea Commonplace Time: 12:00 PM

Listed below are some oceanic timezones of word as properly (additionally occurring on August 24, 2022):

Australian Western Commonplace Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Australian Central Western Commonplace Time: 11:45 AM

11:45 AM Australian Central Commonplace Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Australian Jap Commonplace Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Lord Howe Commonplace Time: 1:30 PM

1:30 PM New Zealand Daylight Time: 4:00 PM

Upkeep data

Cannot anticipate Genshin Influence Model 3.0! Remember to obtain the pre-installation assets in order that all the pieces's prepared when servers return up after the upkeep.

– hoyo.hyperlink/6f0zoBA6 #GenshinImpact Cannot anticipate Genshin Influence Model 3.0! Remember to obtain the pre-installation assets in order that all the pieces’s prepared when servers return up after the upkeep.Extra concerning the upcoming occasion right here:– hoyo.hyperlink/6f0zoBA6#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ee48mrW0XL

The above tweet incorporates a hyperlink to all the new content material that Vacationers can count on to see in Genshin Influence 3.0. As thrilling as it’s, gamers nonetheless want to attend for upkeep to finish earlier than that may occur. The official patch notes state:

“Replace upkeep begins on 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.”

Including 5 hours to six:00 AM (UTC+8) provides gamers a time of 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Thus, that is when Genshin Influence 3.0 upkeep will finish and in addition the place all the aforementioned timezones come into play.

Do word that these timings are solely based mostly on HoYoverse’s listed time proven above. If any delays occur, then it will not be mirrored right here.

What to anticipate

Model 3.0 Occasions Preview – Part I Howdy, Vacationers~ Model 3.0 is coming! Let's check out what sort of fantastic occasions might be on this new Model replace~

hoyo.hyperlink/6f0zoBA6 #GenshinImpact Model 3.0 Occasions Preview – Part IHello, Vacationers~ Model 3.0 is coming! Let’s check out what sort of fantastic occasions might be on this new Model replace~Extra Particulars:hoyo.hyperlink/6f0zoBA6#GenshinImpact https://t.co/4MXFg3TQBx

Genshin Influence 3.0 is a large new replace that introduces:

Sumeru

A number of new quests, together with a continuation of the Archon Quest collection

New enemies

Extra playable characters

New weapons

Two new artifact units

It is uncommon to discover a new area to discover, so Vacationers ought to cherish this chance whereas they’ll. The above tweet is barely a fast overview of the primary section of the replace, so Vacationers can count on to see much more content material as soon as the replace goes reside.

