Genshin Impact leaks reveal multiple Fontaine characters and new glider skin

A bunch of Fontaine characters was revealed in some Genshin Influence leaks out of nowhere, alongside a brand new glider pores and skin. The whole lot proven right here is topic to vary. It’s value mentioning that the leaking neighborhood considers these leaks to be credible, though the standard is a bit low on a few of the photos.

Leaker Mero claimed that the images reportedly got here from Crew China after anyone exterior the group posted the Mika and Dehya splash artworks. It is potential that much more photos may very well be leaked within the upcoming weeks, particularly since different particulars of Fontaine have surfaced on-line prior to now in mass portions.

All leaked Fontaine characters and new glider pores and skin in Genshin Influence

The primary batch of character leaks includes six photos that readers see within the above tweet. Lyney seems to be the primary character on the left, and Lynette appears to be the very blurry one subsequent to him. These two characters had been formally revealed a very long time in the past, whereas the next 4 haven’t been unveiled but.

The third character from the left has a clearer leak that will likely be coated within the subsequent part of this text. Earlier than stepping into that, it is value mentioning that the fourth picture from the left reveals an individual that Genshin Influence followers speculate is Focalors. Nonetheless, there isn’t a concrete proof that it’s her. On the very least, she’s identified to be a Hydro character based mostly on her Imaginative and prescient.

Lastly, the final two photos listed below are far too pixelated to make out any necessary particulars.

The blonde lady from the earlier leak has a clearer picture proven above. She additionally seems to be a Hydro unit based mostly on what appears to be a Imaginative and prescient close to her hair. In any other case, it is a fairly detailed design that readers can analyze with out a lot problem, a trait not all the leaked images have.

Fontaine has a ton of feminine characters leaked so far. Genshin Influence leaker m9g claims this picture is actual, however not a lot else is thought about this new character. Sadly, this picture is simply too pixelated to attract any good conclusions from, though followers ought to anticipate a greater one sooner or later.

Earlier than stepping into the Fontaine glider, it’s value mentioning a breakdown of characters from this area from an NGA publish:

11 characters in complete

Eight of them are feminine (5 common, two tall, one brief)

Three of them are male (Two tall, one common)

That is it for the Genshin Influence character leaks so far.

New Fontaine Glider

The ultimate Genshin Influence leak to cowl right here is the brand new Glider. It is not presently revealed how gamers will get it, though regional Gliders are typically out there based mostly on reaching a sure Fame Degree of their respective areas. Other than that, its look might be seen within the above tweet.

This Glider’s shade scheme could be very harking back to Wanderer’s shade palette, which incorporates:

Gold

Darkish blue

Mild blue

Varied gradients of sunshine blue to darkish blue

That is it for the present flood of Genshin Influence leaks pertaining to Fontaine. This batch would not reference the older leaks involving underwater mechanics, map designs, and so forth.

