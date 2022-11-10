Genshin Impact leaks reveal Hu Tao rerun, Alhaitham and Yaoyao banner release version

Genshin Affect’s leak flood revealed Alhaitham and Yaoyao’s debut within the upcoming patch 3.4 replace. Nonetheless, it wasn’t till lately that credible sources confirmed their debut.

The newest leaks have additionally confirmed an upcoming rerun of that model replace. The character in query is none aside from Hu Tao, a five-star Polearm person, who’s coming again for her second rerun.

She has been away from the event-wish banners for greater than a 12 months and can lastly return in patch 3.4 banners. The leaks have additionally confirmed Yaoyao’s debut in the identical patch. The next article will cowl all the things gamers must know from the most recent Genshin Affect leaks.

Genshin Affect: Patch 3.4 leaks reveal Hu Tao’s reruns and banner launch dates

Genshin Affect group has many credible sources akin to Uncle Lu and Sagiri who’re well-known for correct leaks. Nonetheless, they don’t have an ideal document, so gamers are suggested to take all this data with a grain of salt.

The Reddit publish above is their newest declare, confirming Hu Tao’s rerun banner within the patch 3.4 replace. Hu Tao final appeared within the patch 2.2 replace and has been away from the event-wish banners for greater than a 12 months. This might be her second rerun banner and Hu Tao followers can lastly want for her rate-up banner to summon her.

Talking of banners, many would possibly marvel when her rerun banner will drop. The upcoming patch 3.4 replace may be predicted to launch on January 18, 2022. This means that the Yaoyao and Alhaitham banner will drop concurrently with the model replace. Nonetheless, there’s a excessive risk that Hu Tao will not be a part of them within the Section I banner of the patch replace.

See also Genshin Impact 3.3 might reveal new artifact sets, based on new speculation [Not a Leak] If Hu Tao isn’t in 3.3, a 3.4 rerun is feasible. Hu Tao /launched/ throughout a Lantern Ceremony patch. Out of respect for CNY, her banner began (03/02) after the Lantern Ceremony occasion was over (03/01). If in 3.4, she would merely should be within the 2nd half to keep away from CNY. [Not a Leak] If Hu Tao isn’t in 3.3, a 3.4 rerun is feasible.Hu Tao /launched/ throughout a Lantern Ceremony patch. Out of respect for CNY, her banner began (03/02) after the Lantern Ceremony occasion was over (03/01).If in 3.4, she would merely should be within the 2nd half to keep away from CNY.

The primary half of the three.4 banners might be launched earlier than the Chinese language New 12 months (which falls on January 22, 2022) and Hu Tao is a personality related to loss of life. Therefore, like her preliminary debut, Genshin Affect officers will attempt to keep away from dropping her banner close to Chinese language New 12 months, which occurs to be one of the auspicious days for them.

This additionally offers us affirmation that if the leak about Hu Tao’s rerun is correct, then she might be dropped within the second half of the three.4 banner. The discharge of the Section II banner for the patch may be estimated round early February 2022.

Genshin Affect: Different upcoming character banner leaks

Primogems are an vital but scarce forex for Genshin Affect gamers if they don’t spend real-world forex within the recreation. Free-to-Play gamers must continually save Primogems and skip banners to ensure desired five-star summons.

The tweet above showcases the up to date launch timeline for upcoming patches. Primarily based on it, listed below are the character banners gamers can begin saving:

Model 3.4: Alhaitham (5-star), Yaoyao (4-star), & Hu Tao (5-star)

Model 3.5: Dehya (5-star) & Mika (4-star)

Model 3.6: Baizhu (5-star) & unnamed new character

General, followers nonetheless have loads of time to arrange for the three.4 banners. Patch 3.2 and three.3 updates are full of tons of content material that gamers can take part in for Primogems.



