A dependable leaker named Uncle Lu just lately posted a roadmap of the 5-star characters that Genshin Impression gamers can anticipate for Variations 3.2 by way of 3.5. As with something leak-related, do remember the fact that what’s proven right here is not assured to be 100% correct.

Nonetheless, Uncle Lu has observe document, so it is price trying on the leak:

3.2: Kusanali

Kusanali 3.3: Scaramouche

Scaramouche 3.4: No new 5-star character

No new 5-star character 3.5: Dehya

You will need to word that this leak does not point out something concerning the new 4-star characters, because it’s solely concerning the 5-star ones.

Genshin Impression roadmap for 5-star characters: Variations 3.2 by way of 3.5

[Reliable – Uncle Lu] 3.2 Kusanali, 3.3 Scaramouche, 3.4 no new 5*, 3.5 Dehya TL by @/litt1ef0x of the SYP Translation Group. [Reliable – Uncle Lu]3.2 Kusanali, 3.3 Scaramouche, 3.4 no new 5*, 3.5 DehyaTL by @/litt1ef0x of the SYP Translation Group. https://t.co/2BcLTGN4Tl

There are some attention-grabbing features to speak about concerning this leak. First, the Kusanali half matches a number of the authentic rumors stating that she can be playable in both Model 3.1 or 3.2. Nonetheless, it is the Scaramouche part that is extra intriguing.

Uncle DD acknowledged that Scaramouche can be playable in Model 3.2, however Uncle Lu claimed that he’d as an alternative arrive in Model 3.3. Naturally, one of many leakers needs to be improper on this occasion.

Lastly, a number of leaks acknowledged that Dehya was to not be launched earlier than Model 3.4, that means that this new rumor helps that declare. Though no new 5-star character is deliberate for Genshin Impression 3.4, that does not essentially imply there will not be any 4-star additions.

No Baizhu particulars

If this nonetheless must be mentioned: Sure, Baizhu remains to be a playable character. (twitter.com/merlin_impact/…) Sure, Baizhu remains to be a 5✰. (twitter.com/hxg_diluc/stat…) Based on present intel, all we all know for sure is that Baizhu just isn’t releasing earlier than 3.6, on the very earliest. twitter.com/SaveYourPrimos… Following Uncle Lu’s leak, it appears to be like like no Baizhu for Lantern Ceremony, in spite of everything. Yaoyao remains to be technically /attainable/, as he mentioned there have been no new 5✰’s in 3.4. We now have zero hypothesis as to when Baizhu could also be launched. Following Uncle Lu’s leak, it appears to be like like no Baizhu for Lantern Ceremony, in spite of everything.Yaoyao remains to be technically /attainable/, as he mentioned there have been no new 5✰’s in 3.4.We now have zero hypothesis as to when Baizhu could also be launched. If this nonetheless must be mentioned:Sure, Baizhu remains to be a playable character. (twitter.com/merlin_impact/…)Sure, Baizhu remains to be a 5✰. (twitter.com/hxg_diluc/stat…)Based on present intel, all we all know for sure is that Baizhu just isn’t releasing earlier than 3.6, on the very earliest. twitter.com/SaveYourPrimos…

Many Vacationers have been speculating that Baizhu will present up round Lantern Ceremony 2023, however the brand new roadmap doesn’t assist that rumor. Leakers are nonetheless adamant that he is a 5-star character. Therefore, Vacationers should not anticipate him to point out up in one of many upcoming Genshin Impression updates as a 4-star character.

In fact, all of this assumes that Uncle Lu’s roadmap leak is genuine. If it is not, then something is honest sport.

5-star characters from different leaks

Genshin Impression gamers ought to know that Cyno is a 5-star Electro Polearm person anticipated to debut in Model 3.1. An excessive amount of content material associated to him has already been leaked, with the above video being a useful showcase of his gameplay. Nonetheless, he is not the one 5-star character to debut in that replace.

Nilou is a 5-star Hydro Sword person who additionally has a ton of content material leaked. This video showcases her gameplay skills. Except for that, it is price noting that there’s one other character deliberate for this replace often known as Candace.

Nonetheless, Candace is barely a 4-star character. Ergo, she will not get a lot focus right here.

Alhaitham (Picture through HoYoverse)

Alhaitham has been leaked to be a 5-star Dendro Sword person, however he has no identified launch date. In contrast to the final two 5-star characters talked about on this article, nothing particular is understood about his gameplay skills.

That is it for the roundup of Genshin Impression’s upcoming 5-star characters based mostly on present leaks. All the pieces proven right here is topic to alter, particularly since a number of the rumors listed below are simply textual content leaks.

Q. Which 5-star character do you want extra? 0 votes to date

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul