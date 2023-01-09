Genshin Impact leak reveals upcoming Fontaine and Mondstadt characters

Lately, Genshin Affect leaks surfaced out of nowhere, revealing some upcoming characters from Fontaine. One in all them is even purported to be Focalors, the Hydro Archon. Whereas little or no is understood about Fontaine and its Archon, they’ve typically been talked about within the recreation.

In the meantime, in keeping with different leakers, not all characters are from Fontaine, and a few may even be from Mondstadt. Followers additionally suspect they may get new updates on the land of freedom, together with Varka.

Genshin Affect leaks reveal Focalors and different upcoming Fontaine characters

The Genshin Affect group has been flooded with Fontaine leaks revealing fashions of a few of the upcoming characters. The Hydro area is confirmed to be the following nation after Sumeru, which will likely be launched in v4.0.

A submit by Reddit consumer evnxxz reveals all of the potential upcoming characters which were leaked. The feminine character with icy blue hair has been confirmed to be Focalors by many leakers. The lineup additionally contains twins Lyney and Lynette, who first appeared within the ‘Genshin Affect Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail’ representing Fontaine.

When Fontaine and Focalors leaks surfaced, many steered that the Hydro Archon may very well be a Claymore consumer. Nevertheless, different leakers have confirmed this isn’t the case, and her precise weapon of alternative continues to be unknown.

SaveYourPrimos additionally confirmed that the characters within the Fontaine lineup from the leaks are actual, with some alterations to one of many characters indicating that there may very well be extra modifications sooner or later.

SpendYourPrimos additionally shared their Fontaine lineup describing the fashions of all of the potential upcoming characters, which coincided with the leaked pictures. Nevertheless, in keeping with one other leaker, some will not be from the Hydro area and should embrace characters from Mondstadt.

Genshin Affect leaks potential characters from Mondstadt

Whereas the id of many of the characters stays unknown, in keeping with dependable leaker Mero, the leaks might embrace characters from Mondstadt. Some followers imagine they may lastly get one thing associated to the Dandelion Sea, one of the anticipated areas of the land of freedom, or the Dornman Port. The latter’s precise location continues to be unclear and has solely been talked about a number of occasions by NPCs.

This has led to additional hypothesis about Varka, the Grand Grasp of the Knights of Favonius. Based mostly on the leaks, he’s anticipated to be launched together with Dandelion Sea. Up to now, he has solely been talked about by different Favonius Knights and NPCs and is but to make an look within the recreation.

Some followers imagine that the characters with the apple and pink hair may be from Mondstadt as a consequence of their outfits, that are seemingly completely different from others. It’s speculated that the feminine character with the apple may be Alice, Klee’s mom.

From what is understood, Alice is among the strongest characters within the Genshin impression lore and likes to journey round Teyvat. She was additionally concerned within the Golden Apple Archipelago occasions in v1.6 and v2.8. Like Varka, she has but to make an official look, and her character is shrouded in thriller.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



