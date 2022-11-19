Genshin Impact Layla builds for Support and Shield role

The brand new Section II banners from Genshin Impression convey a brand new 4-star character. Layla is a brand new Cyro help character that may present a robust defend and deal Cryo harm.

Needless to say Layla is not fairly distinctive in her subject, Diona already exists as Cryo Shielder however the former’s burst is considerably just like Ganyu’s burst. The mix of Diona’s defend and Ganyu’s Burst her AoE permits Layla to have correct help and cryo her enabler on the identical time.

Layla’s skills revolve round HP, and the artifacts for her greatest construct are comparatively straightforward to farm.

Genshin Impression 3.2: Finest Layla builds for help and defend function

Layla’s greatest builds in Genshin Impression fall into two classes:

Help Construct

Defend Construct

Finest Defend Construct For Layla

Layla’s defend construct primarily focuses on strengthening her defend in Genshin Impression. In defend builds, gamers should stack HP utilizing artifacts and weapons. Therefore, do not count on any contribution in harm dealing on this construct.

Finest artifacts for Defend construct (Picture by way of Genshin Impression)

For this construct, gamers should stack HP on their artifacts. Therefore, the very best artifact set for Layla on this construct would be the 4-piece set of Tenacity of the Milelith. Listed below are the set bonus results of the artifact set:

2-piece set bonus: Improve HP by 20%

Improve HP by 20% 4-piece set bonus: Supplies 20% ATK buff and will increase defend energy by 30% when an Elemental Ability hits an opponent. The buff might be energetic for 3 seconds and might be triggered each 0.5 seconds. The buffs might be triggered when the character wielding this artifact is off-field.

Finest swords for Defend construct (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

For the defend construct, Genshin Impression gamers can use the next sword weapons for Layla:

Key of Khaj-Nisut

Primordial Jade Cutter

Sacrificial Sword

Each 5-star swords present an extra quantity of HP to Layla, which can strengthen her shields and enhance harm. Sacrificial Sword, however, can reset the cooldown on Layla’s Elemental Ability. Therefore, she will create one other defend immediately if the earlier one breaks on account of heavy harm.

Finest Help Builds For Layla

Layla’s help construct additionally works as a shielder, however her predominant focus is to buff her close by occasion members. For this, gamers will proceed to stack HP on her to get that sturdy defend, however make the most of the set bonus results from completely different artifact units.

Farm these to construct your Layla as a Cryo help (Picture by way of Genshin Impression)

Genshin Impression gamers can select to farm both of the artifact units to buff the close by occasion members:

Tenacity of the Milelith

Noblesse Oblige

Layla can make the most of the 4-piece set of Tenacity of the Milelith. Along with her Elemental Ability and this 4-piece set bonus, she supplies an 20% ATK buff to close by staff members for 3 seconds. This buff might be gained each 0.3 seconds and likewise will increase her defend energy.

Moreover, Noblesse Oblige on Layla for help construct can also be useful for her staff. The 4-piece set bonus supplies an extra 20% ATK buff to the entire occasion for the following 12 seconds. Layla has a low 40 vitality value burst that lasts for 12 seconds and has 100% uptime at constellation 0. Therefore, she will present 100% uptime on the artifact set bonus results.

Finest swords for Help construct (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

For the help construct, Genshin Impression gamers can use the next sword weapons for Layla:

Key of Khaj-Nisut

Freedom-Sworn

Favonius Sword

With Key of Khaj-Nisut geared up, Layla can present further Elemental Mastery to occasion members based mostly on her Max HP. Freedom Sworn, however, will present ATK buffs.

Moreover, it would additionally enhance the Regular, Charged, and Plunging DMG of close by occasion members. Lastly, gamers can all the time use a Favonius Sword to supply sufficient vitality particles to behave as a Cryo battery.

