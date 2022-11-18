Genshin Impact Hydro Archon name, region, potential release version, and more

Technically talking, there have been two Hydro Archons that have been identified to have existed, based on Genshin Influence’s lore. The primary one was unnamed however was identified to have the devotion of the Lochfolk earlier than she finally perished. Focalors is her successor and the primary topic of this text.

If Focalors follows previous priority established by the earlier playable Archons, then which means she might be:

A five-star character

A Hydro consumer

Launched someday after Genshin Influence 4.0

There is no credible info detailing her equipment, so this text will primarily give attention to what’s formally identified about Focalors, in addition to some associated leaks.

Every thing identified about Genshin Influence’s Hydro Archon so far

The one playable Fontaine characters revealed so far are Lyney and Lynette, neither of which is the Hydro Archon (Picture through HoYoverse)

Here’s a brief checklist of what is formally identified in regards to the Hydro Archon in Genshin Influence so far:

Her title is Focalors.

She’s the God of Justice.

Fontaine is the area she lives in.

She grew to become an Archon after the Archon Conflict.

She “is aware of to not make an enemy of the divine” with regards to her relationship with Celestia.

The Lochfolk don’t acknowledge her as their rightful ruler.

Not a lot else is formally identified about her aside from the truth that she oversees trials in Fontaine and may affect the ultimate verdict if needed. The Varunada Lazurite supplies additionally shine just a little bit of sunshine on her character. For example, the Varunada Lazurite Gemstone mentions that her “beliefs don’t have any stains” and that she is topic to her personal legal guidelines.

Potential launch model

The entire at present revealed playable Archons previous to Fontaine (Picture through HoYoverse)

In relation to this character’s launch date, it is advisable to take a look at the previous Genshin Influence variations related to the older playable Archons first. On this case:

Venti: 1.0

1.0 Zhongli: 1.1

1.1 Raiden Shogun: 2.1

2.1 Nahida: 3.2

As one can see right here, these Archons change into playable shortly after their areas change into obtainable for gamers to discover. Venti and Zhongli got here from Mondstadt and Liyue, respectively, and people areas have been added in Model 1.0 of the sport. Raiden Shogun is from Inazuma, which got here out in 2.0. Likewise, Nahida is from Sumeru, and that area was launched in 3.0.

It ought to be cheap to count on that Fontaine might be launched in Genshin Influence after Model 4.0 launches.

Fontaine leaks

Fontaine has hyperspeed vessels, underwater mechanics, barnacles, and massive and small clamshells… Fontaine has hyperspeed vessels, underwater mechanics, barnacles, and massive and small clamshells…

There aren’t too many leaks about what it is possible for you to to do in Fontaine for the time being. Nonetheless, some Genshin Influence leaks associated to the area reveal that:

There are some underwater mechanics

Gamers can dive underwater

Barnacles, clamshells, and sea creatures exist

There’s a high-speed boat of some type

Sadly, there are not any credible movies that reveal extra about this new Genshin Influence area. The Hydro Archon is clearly influential in it, however any particulars about her probably will not come out till Model 4.0 attracts close to.

