Genshin Impact Hyakunin Ikki event: Gameplay guide and tips

Hyakunin Ikki is likely one of the fan-favorite occasions that has just lately dropped in Genshin Influence’s newest 3.1 replace. It’s a recurring occasion the place gamers have the chance to acquire Primogems by finishing combat-based challenges.

Gamers should create tag groups the place they maintain swapping events to maintain dealing enormous harm and preserve buffs. Hyakunin Ikki brings six time-gated challenges, which will likely be unlocked every day ranging from the primary day of the occasion.

The next article will information gamers with the occasion gameplay and supply a couple of suggestions for these taking part in Hyakunin Ikki for the primary time.

Genshin Influence 3.1: Information to Hyakunin Ikki occasion, gameplay, and suggestions

“Hyakunin Ikki” Occasion: A Crew-Switching Fight Problem Awaits 〓Occasion Length〓

10/10 10:00:00 – 10/24 03:59:59 〓Eligibility〓

Journey Rank 30 or above

Full the Archon Quest “Ritou Escape Plan” View the total discover right here >>>

hoyo.hyperlink/58lJBBAd #GenshinImpact “Hyakunin Ikki” Event: A Team-Switching Combat Challenge Awaits〓Event Duration〓10/10 10:00:00 – 10/24 03:59:59〓Eligibility〓Adventure Rank 30 or aboveComplete the Archon Quest “Ritou Escape Plan”View the full notice here >>>hoyo.link/58lJBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/5Oxphwa3vQ

Hyakunin Ikki began on October 10 and will likely be out there on Genshin Influence’s occasion menu web page for the following 14 days till October 24. Create tag groups utilizing their very own and a set of trial characters offered by the occasion.

Gamers additionally have to reap the benefits of Regular Secret Arts and Transmission Arts. These are completely different buffs that may assist gamers make their characters extra highly effective to finish the problem.

Gamers might want to full a complete of six challenges, and finishing every problem will reward gamers with the next:

Primogems

Expertise Degree-up Supplies

Mora

Needless to say gamers should be eligible to take part within the occasion. Listed here are the eligibility standards for gamers to clear:

Should be not less than Journey Rank stage 30

Should have accomplished the Ritou Escape Plan Archon Quest

Eligible gamers will robotically obtain an occasion quest of their adventurer journal. Full the occasion quest to entry the occasion area.

Hyakunin Ikki trial characters and expertise

Create your tag groups and pair them with acceptable buffs (Picture through Genshin Influence)

The rerun of Hyakunin Ikki in Genshin Influence 3.1 brings 6 new trial characters that gamers can use to create their tag groups. Gamers might want to create 6 tag groups and consistently swap between them in a serial order to take care of the occasion buffs and deal extra harm to opponents.

Newcomers are suggested to pair a DPS character with a protect character or healer/buffer so all characters can maintain throughout the problem.

Here’s a listing of Trial characters which might be out there to be used within the Hyakunin Ikki rerun:

Tighnari

Diluc

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Collei

Sucrose

Candace

Genshin Influence gamers can even equip every tag workforce with a set of Secret Regular Arts and Transmission Arts. These are buffs, and utilizing the proper ones will exponentially enhance your character’s harm output.

Whereas Regular Secret stays out there throughout all six challenges, the Transmission Arts adjustments as per problem.

Preserve Ferocious Fervor to attain extra factors

Keep watch over this (Picture through Genshin Influence)

Throughout every problem, as Genshin Influence gamers defeat waves of opponents and swap groups, they’ll accumulate Fervor, growing their Ferocious Fervor stage. A Increased Ferocious Fervor stage will permit gamers to acquire extra factors for defeating enemies, serving to gamers full goals and obtain rewards.

Every opponent is value sure factors, and gamers can enhance the factors by elevating the issue, which may also enhance the multiplier. Though gamers can rating extra factors, take into account that their opponents will likely be extra tanky and also will deal extra harm.



