Genshin Impact gets nominated in 2 categories at The Game Awards 2022

Genshin Impression has been nominated in two classes at The Sport Awards 2022. The final time the title was featured on the awards ceremony (2021), it received Finest Cell Sport.

Whereas Genshin Impression has been nominated in the identical class this yr, it has additionally obtained a nomination within the new Finest Ongoing Sport class.

Which video games is Genshin Impression going up in opposition to at The Sport Awards 2022?

Within the Finest Cell Sport class, Genshin Impression will go up in opposition to Apex Legends Cell, Diablo Immortal, Marvel Snap, and Tower of Fantasy. In the meantime, within the Finest Ongoing Sport class, the title will compete with Apex Legends, Future 2, Remaining Fantasy XIV, and Fortnite.

Every of those video games brings a singular twist to a enjoyable idea. Surprisingly, Genshin Impression appears to stay out among the many pack. Nonetheless, given the sport’s longevity and ever-increasing reputation, its possibilities of profitable on this class could also be increased than anticipated.



The final time Genshin Impression was featured at The Sport Awards, followers had been handled to some wonderful in-game rewards to have fun the title’s win within the Finest Cell Sport class. The builders granted gamers 10 simply acquired needs, which got here in helpful for these attempting to summon new characters on the time.

The probability of such a celebration occurring once more is excessive, particularly contemplating that miHoYo’s open-world motion RPG remains to be among the best video games on the cell platform.

The possibilities of Genshin Impression profitable within the Finest Ongoing Sport class are slimmer. Nonetheless, followers can at all times enhance these possibilities by voting.

A hyperlink to the voting web page is accessible within the tweet above. Gamers can vote for all kinds of video games throughout classes. Followers of Genshin Impression can lock of their votes for the title in each the Finest Cell Sport and Finest Ongoing Sport classes.

Whether or not gamers will obtain double the rewards if the sport wins each awards is at present unknown. They may wish to preserve a watch out for official bulletins from Hoyoverse as The Sport Awards 2022 ceremony progresses.

The winners of The Sport Awards won’t be introduced till December 8, 2022, in the course of the official ceremony on the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

