Genshin Impact Fungi locations for Nahida and A Thousand Floating Dreams

Each Nahida and A Thousand Floating Desires require Ascension Supplies from Fungi in Genshin Affect. There are at the moment 14 various kinds of Fungi on this recreation, however all of them drop the mandatory supplies. Thus, it is truly fairly simple to seek out the place these enemies spawn.

In any case, there are 680 completely different spawns for these enemies in Genshin Affect 3.2 proper now. It’s important to say that the mandatory objects for each Nahida and A Thousand Floating Desires could be obtained by defeating these enemies with out placing them in an Activated or Scorched mode.

The place to seek out Fungi in Genshin Affect? Nahida and A Thousand Floating Desires farming information

You may zoom in on the above interactive map and pan it nonetheless you need if you need a clearer concept of the place Fungi spawn in Genshin Affect 3.2. These enemies spawn throughout Sumeru and are not current in Mondstadt, Liyue, or Inazuma.

You will see the next enemies with this interactive map:

Floating Anemo Fungus

Floating Dendro Fungus

Floating Hydro Fungus

Grounded Geoshroom

Grounded Hydroshroom

Stretchy Anemo Fungus

Stretchy Electro Fungus

Stretchy Geo Fungus

Whirling Cryo Fungus

Whirling Electro Fungus

Whirling Pyro Fungus

Winged Cryoshroom

Winged Dendroshoom

Word: Some Fungi additionally spawn in The Chasm. To see them, go to the interactive map posted above and click on on “TEYVAT.” Use the drop-down menu and choose “THE CHASM” to see 25 extra places.

Fungi drops for Nahida and A Thousand Floating Desires

She is an extremely in style character proper now since her banner is energetic in Genshin Affect 3.2 (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

There are three drops that these enemies have that each Nahida and A Thousand Floating Desires want in Genshin Affect. These supplies are:

Fungal Spores

Luminescent Pollen

Crystalline Cyst Mud

For reference, right here is how a lot Nahida must max out her whole stage:

18 Fungal Spores

30 Luminscent Pollen

36 Crystalline Cyst Mud

That is not all, both. She additionally wants the next to max out all three abilities along with the aforementioned quantities:

18 Fungal Spores

66 Luminscent Pollen

93 Crystalline Cyst Mud

Meaning it’s essential to farm 36 Fungal Spores, 96 Luminescent Pollen, and 129 Crystalline Cyst Mud to max out the whole lot associated to the Dendro Archon.

A Thousand Floating Desires can also be out there in Genshin Affect 3.2’s first Epitome Invocation (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

A Thousand Floating Desires is not as stingy relating to farming, but it surely nonetheless requires the next:

15 Fungal Spores

23 Luminscent Pollen

27 Crystalline Cyst Mud

You probably have each Nahida and A Thousand Floating Desires, which means it’s essential to accumulate 51 Fungal Spores, 119 Luminescent Pollen, and 156 Crystalline Cyst Mud in whole.

Farming Fungi

By now, Vacationers know the place these enemies are and what number of of their drops are required for the brand new character and weapon. It is time to put this data into follow. Since there are 680 completely different spawns for all Fungi, it needs to be fairly simple for many Vacationers to farm them at any time when they’re out there.

These enemies will not all the time drop the mandatory supplies, however the sheer amount of those foes signifies that Vacationers are certain to get sufficient of them in the event that they proceed to farm them.

