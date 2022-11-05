Genshin Impact Fungi locations for Nahida and A Thousand Floating Dreams
Each Nahida and A Thousand Floating Desires require Ascension Supplies from Fungi in Genshin Affect. There are at the moment 14 various kinds of Fungi on this recreation, however all of them drop the mandatory supplies. Thus, it is truly fairly simple to seek out the place these enemies spawn.
In any case, there are 680 completely different spawns for these enemies in Genshin Affect 3.2 proper now. It’s important to say that the mandatory objects for each Nahida and A Thousand Floating Desires could be obtained by defeating these enemies with out placing them in an Activated or Scorched mode.
The place to seek out Fungi in Genshin Affect? Nahida and A Thousand Floating Desires farming information
You may zoom in on the above interactive map and pan it nonetheless you need if you need a clearer concept of the place Fungi spawn in Genshin Affect 3.2. These enemies spawn throughout Sumeru and are not current in Mondstadt, Liyue, or Inazuma.
You will see the next enemies with this interactive map:
- Floating Anemo Fungus
- Floating Dendro Fungus
- Floating Hydro Fungus
- Grounded Geoshroom
- Grounded Hydroshroom
- Stretchy Anemo Fungus
- Stretchy Electro Fungus
- Stretchy Geo Fungus
- Whirling Cryo Fungus
- Whirling Electro Fungus
- Whirling Pyro Fungus
- Winged Cryoshroom
- Winged Dendroshoom
Word: Some Fungi additionally spawn in The Chasm. To see them, go to the interactive map posted above and click on on “TEYVAT.” Use the drop-down menu and choose “THE CHASM” to see 25 extra places.
Fungi drops for Nahida and A Thousand Floating Desires
There are three drops that these enemies have that each Nahida and A Thousand Floating Desires want in Genshin Affect. These supplies are:
- Fungal Spores
- Luminescent Pollen
- Crystalline Cyst Mud
For reference, right here is how a lot Nahida must max out her whole stage:
- 18 Fungal Spores
- 30 Luminscent Pollen
- 36 Crystalline Cyst Mud
That is not all, both. She additionally wants the next to max out all three abilities along with the aforementioned quantities:
- 18 Fungal Spores
- 66 Luminscent Pollen
- 93 Crystalline Cyst Mud
Meaning it’s essential to farm 36 Fungal Spores, 96 Luminescent Pollen, and 129 Crystalline Cyst Mud to max out the whole lot associated to the Dendro Archon.
A Thousand Floating Desires is not as stingy relating to farming, but it surely nonetheless requires the next:
- 15 Fungal Spores
- 23 Luminscent Pollen
- 27 Crystalline Cyst Mud
You probably have each Nahida and A Thousand Floating Desires, which means it’s essential to accumulate 51 Fungal Spores, 119 Luminescent Pollen, and 156 Crystalline Cyst Mud in whole.
Farming Fungi
By now, Vacationers know the place these enemies are and what number of of their drops are required for the brand new character and weapon. It is time to put this data into follow. Since there are 680 completely different spawns for all Fungi, it needs to be fairly simple for many Vacationers to farm them at any time when they’re out there.
These enemies will not all the time drop the mandatory supplies, however the sheer amount of those foes signifies that Vacationers are certain to get sufficient of them in the event that they proceed to farm them.
