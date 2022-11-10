Genshin Impact Fabulous Fungus Frenzy Coruscating Potential event: Fungi battle guide

Genshin Influence has launched a brand new occasion the place gamers can seize fungus and prepare them for battle. The occasion can even permit gamers to take part in tournaments to realize occasion forex that can be utilized within the in-game change store for thrilling rewards.

“Fabulous Fungus Frenzy” Occasion: Take Half to Invite “Treasure of Dream Backyard” Dori (Electro) 〓Occasion Gameplay Length〓

2022/11/10 10:00:00 – 2022/11/28 03:59:59 See extra particulars right here:

Throughout Day 1 of the brand new occasion, gamers can solely seize 4 fungi of the next factor:

To coach the fungi, gamers might want to go to an NPC store in Port Ormos. Right here, you have to play Coruscating Potential to make designated blends. Every mix is completely different for each fungi and unlocks particular abilities that can turn out to be useful throughout battles.

Genshin Influence has launched a brand new occasion known as the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy. The brand new occasion permits gamers to seize fungi and prepare them to take part in beast tamer tournaments. This can permit gamers to win many thrilling rewards corresponding to Primogems, Crown of Perception, Mora, and Free Dori constellation.

Take part within the occasion to win these thrilling rewards (Picture through Genshin Influence)

Gamers must full the next pre-requisites to take part within the new occasion:

Have to be Journey Rank 30 or above

Accomplished Archon Quest Chapter I: Act III – A New Star Approaches

Begin the occasion quest to start the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy occasion and purchase a brand new gadget known as Knowledge Orb. Genshin Influence gamers want to make use of the Knowledge Orb occasion gadget to seize the fungi first. The method is pretty straightforward and gamers can even use Pyro assaults to sluggish them down. As soon as captured, Paimon will counsel names for the fungi you captured.

Go to Port Ormos to awaken your Fungi’s potential

Discuss to Balfour in Port Ormos to awaken Fungi (Picture through Genshin Influence)

Go to this NPC store positioned in Port Ormos within the Sumeru area. Interacting with Balfour will begin Coruscating Potential. Right here, Genshin Influence gamers should put together particular blends utilizing floral jellies to awaken Fungi’s particular abilities.

Day 1 of the occasion has 4 completely different challenges. Gamers must full completely different puzzles by rotating or switching the jellies. Finishing every problem will unlock the particular abilities of all captured fungi on the primary day.

Those that do not need time to resolve the floral jelly puzzles can watch the YouTube video above, which is able to visually information gamers on the best way to clear up the puzzles to coach their fungi for the Beast Tamer event.

Particular coaching for the fungi

Particular coaching permits you to command your fungi (Picture through HoYoverse)

Finishing Day 1 of Coruscating Potential will improve all 4 captured fungi (Cryo, Hydro, Geo, and Electro). Gamers can now enter the particular coaching area positioned southwest of Port Ormos. Every fungi has its personal initiative when attacking enemies.

Gamers can command their fungi to assault a single goal or to make use of their abilities, which will be carried out by clicking on it or utilizing the designated numbers on the keyboard.

