Genshin Impact characters tier list: Ranking 5-stars in 2023

Genshin Influence character tier lists are at all times fascinating to debate. This text will spotlight among the greatest 5-stars in the whole sport as much as model 3.4. So far as worth goes, the higher-ranked characters are usually extra versatile and are extra splashable in varied workforce comps.

It’s price mentioning that there is not a single horrible 5-star character in Genshin Influence. At worst, they’d be above common and nonetheless price constructing, ought to a participant occur to personal them.

Be aware: This text is subjective and displays the author’s opinions.

Genshin Influence tier record for 5-stars (January 2023)

The tier record above primarily focuses on the worth of those 5-stars in January 2023. Characters are inclined to get buffs within the type of new weapons and artifacts, in addition to new teammates that synergize properly with them.

As an illustration, Yae Miko positively appreciated the introduction of Dendro again in Genshin Influence 3.0.

SS-tier

One of the best 5-stars are often essentially the most meta-defining in Genshin Influence. They’re straightforward to construct, slot into groups, and make a big constructive affect every time they’re used:

Kazuha

Nahida

Raiden Shogun

Ayaka

Yelan

Zhongli

As a rule, these characters are among the greatest 5-stars to make use of for the Spiral Abyss’s hardest content material. There may be seldom a cause for gamers to not think about using these 5-stars in the event that they already personal them.

This is an instance: Yelan can commonly deal vital Hydro DMG together with her Elemental Burst whereas additionally buffing the lively character’s injury output.

S-tier

Listed here are some S-tier characters that Genshin Influence gamers ought to think about constructing:

Hu Tao

Kokomi

Venti

Mona

Ganyu

Tighnari

Yoimiya

Childe

Shenhe

Each one in all these characters is phenomenal. The primary distinction between them and the SS-ranked ones is that the S-ranked 5-stars often have extra drawbacks to utilizing them. For instance, Hu Tao nearly at all times requires a shielder and has a dangerous playstyle, Venti has to compete with Kazuha, and so on.

It’s strongly really helpful to construct these characters every time doable.

A-tier

Bodily attackers are a bit area of interest, even when the injury is superb in Eula's case

This is an inventory of A-tier characters within the sport:

Ayato

Itto

Albedo

Wanderer

Keqing

Yae Miko

Eula

Nilou

Xiao

Jean

Cyno

Klee

A few of the Genshin Influence characters positioned right here can deal injury exceeding that of the characters in larger tiers, however the trade-off is that they’re very restrictive in workforce constructing. For instance, Itto could be very straightforward to make use of and may beat most enemies simply, however constructing him in a workforce is fairly restrictive (mono Geo is the most well-liked for him).

All people on this tier continues to be excellent, and gamers shouldn’t remorse constructing any of them.

B-tier

The record of B-tier characters is as follows:

All the characters listed here are nonetheless stable however merely aren’t pretty much as good as their higher-tiered counterparts. For instance, Electro Traveler is not as worthwhile as someone like Raiden Shogun when it comes to recharging Power, dealing Electro DMG, and so on.

Aloy is an fascinating instance since she has no Constellations, which in flip implies that she will’t be as helpful as different 5-stars for whale accounts. She’s additionally unobtainable as a consequence of being a crossover character, limiting her worth on most gamers’ accounts.

Be aware: Alhaitham wasn’t included right here since he hadn’t come out by the point this tier record was made.

