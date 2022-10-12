Genshin Impact banner schedule leaks for Version 3.2 to 3.6

There was no scarcity of Genshin Impression leaks prior to now few weeks. Unsurprisingly, quite a lot of the banner schedule has been leaked already. However the credibility of the unofficial data stays to be seen. The contents of this text come from a number of credible leakers (most notably Uncle Lu).

It is vital to say that the banner schedule particulars talked about right here will not at all times embody particular data similar to 4-star characters or banner order. As a substitute, they are going to be primarily concerning the new 5-star characters which are anticipated to indicate up of their respective Model Updates.

All leaked data for Genshin Impression’s upcoming banner schedule (Variations 3.2 by 3.6)

Nahida will certainly be playable in Genshin Impression 3.2 (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Here’s a abstract of the banner schedule in keeping with leaked data:

Model 3.2 1st half: Yoimiya and Nahida banners with Layla as a 4-star character

Yoimiya and Nahida banners with Layla as a 4-star character Model 3.2 2nd half: Childe and Yae Miko reruns

Childe and Yae Miko reruns Model 3.3: Scaramouche and Faurzan (4-star)

Scaramouche and Faurzan (4-star) Model 3.4: No new 5-stars, however Yaoyao will likely be playable as a 4-star

No new 5-stars, however Yaoyao will likely be playable as a 4-star Model 3.5: Dehya

Dehya Model 3.6: Baizhu

All of the related sources for these leaks will likely be displayed within the following sections of this rumor-roundup article.

Model 3.2

[Reliable – Uncle Lu] 3.2 First Half:

Nahida + Yoimiya + Layla

Floating Desires (Nahida signature) + Thundering Pulse [Reliable – Uncle Lu]3.2 First Half:Nahida + Yoimiya + LaylaFloating Dreams (Nahida signature) + Thundering Pulse https://t.co/NDEHc8v1Ql

Nahida and Layla are confirmed to be in Genshin Impression 3.2 since they had been current within the 3.2 beta. Every thing else, together with the potential Childe and Yae Miko reruns, stays to be seen. That stated, this leaker does have a very good observe report.

Every thing post-Model 3.2 is much much less particular since not too many particulars have been revealed concerning the content material in these updates, not to mention the character banners.

Model 3.3 and past

[Reliable – Uncle Lu] 3.2 Kusanali, 3.3 Scaramouche, 3.4 no new 5*, 3.5 Dehya TL by @/litt1ef0x of the SYP Translation Group. [Reliable – Uncle Lu]3.2 Kusanali, 3.3 Scaramouche, 3.4 no new 5*, 3.5 DehyaTL by @/litt1ef0x of the SYP Translation Team. https://t.co/2BcLTGN4Tl

This leak was introduced earlier than the three.2 beta got here out, and it’s value mentioning that the Kusanali half is appropriate. The rest of this leak is but to be confirmed correct, so Vacationers ought to maintain an eye fixed out in case new data pops up.

The no-new-5-star half concerning Model 3.4 might sound boring to some readers. That stated, Yaoyao is slated to look on this Replace.

It’s value reiterating that every little thing proven right here comes from the identical leaker. Whereas Uncle Lu is taken into account credible, it’s nonetheless suggested to take these leaks with a grain of salt till extra proof arrives.

Baizhu is the ultimate character to speak about right here, and he is supposedly going to be launched in Genshin Impression 3.6. No leaks at present talk about something about characters previous this Model Replace, that means that there is no such thing as a data concerning when Kaveh, Mika, or Alhaitham will grow to be playable.

Leaker observe report

The Uncle Dictionary report on this leaker (Picture by way of Uncle Dictionary)

When analyzing banner schedule leaks, it is at all times value seeing who the supply of knowledge is. Primarily based on the general public knowledge seen in Uncle Dictionary, Uncle Lu had the next report on the time this text was written:

12 correct

Two partially correct

4 false

One partially false

Uncle Lu has a very good report however not an ideal one. Ergo, some components of the aforementioned banner schedule leaks may very well be incorrect. It is also doable that these leaks are 100% correct, however followers will not know for positive till Genshin Impression 3.6 attracts close to. Within the meantime, the leaked data is the one factor that avid gamers have for the time being.

