Genshin Impact banner schedule for all playable characters from 3.3 to 3.8

A large new assortment of leaks revealed a ton of content material from Genshin Influence 3.3 via 3.8, together with the banner schedule for all new playable characters. One of these leak is big information, particularly since some points of it have not been beforehand leaked but.

The content material proven right here is topic to alter. It’s important to say that HoYoverse has DMCA’d a number of posts on the Genshin Influence Leaks subreddit, which means that the content material on this mega-leak was more than likely correct.

Individuals who don’t want to get spoilers concerning the upcoming banner schedule are suggested to not scroll down any additional. Those that do need to discover out extra can discover a summarized record under.

Genshin Influence character banner schedule leaks from Model 3.3 via 3.8

The Google Docs above comprise a abstract of the mega-leak in its entirety. Some Vacationers simply need information on the character banner schedule, so here’s a abstract:

Model 3.3: Scaramouche, Faruzan

Scaramouche, Faruzan Model 3.4: Alhaitham, Yaoyao

Alhaitham, Yaoyao Model 3.5: Dehya, Mika

Dehya, Mika Model 3.6: Baizhu

Baizhu Model 3.8: Soutine

It is necessary to notice that the Soutine half is not confirmed in comparison with the opposite character leaks listed above.

Solely Model 3.3 leaks are particular with regards to banner phases. The mega-leak acknowledged that Faruzan could be a 4-star Anemo Bow consumer who would accompany Scaramouche within the first section of Genshin Influence 3.3. On a associated observe, Faruzan can have a Hangout Quest in Model 3.5.

Some outdated leaks steered that Genshin Influence 3.4 would not function any new 5-star characters, however that now seems to be false in mild of the newest leaks. The much-anticipated Alhaitham has been leaked to be playable on this Model Replace as a 5-star Dendro Sword consumer.

Yaoyao, alternatively, is a 4-star Dendro Polearm consumer, in keeping with these leaks.

Alhaitham Equipment Information: Q: Alhaitham unleashes some kind of “fog”, upon activating the burst The “Forlorn Lotus”‘s ATK will get buffed (?) and will get additionally “Elemental Sturdiness”

Here’s a record of different identified details concerning the different upcoming playable characters:

Dehya is a 5-star Pyro Claymore consumer

Mika is a 4-star Cryo Polearm consumer

Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst consumer

Kaveh (who would not have a launch date but) is a Dendro Claymore consumer

Dottore (who additionally would not have a launch date but) is a Claymore consumer

Soutine is leaked to be a Hydro Claymore consumer

Bizarrely sufficient, Baizhu’s in-game recordsdata counsel that he can have a censored outfit for his debut on the Chinese language servers.

Different leaks about Lisa and Ayaka’s skins

[3.4] Lisa and Ayaka skins Their codenames:

LisaCostumeStudentin

Aside from the character banner schedule, one of the noteworthy components of this assortment of leaks is the information on Lisa and Ayaka’s skins. Vacationers beforehand knew that the 2 characters would have new skins, however there weren’t many particulars about that subject again then.

Gamers have now realized that these new costumes will seem in Genshin Influence 3.4. Sadly, their fashions are but to be revealed, so there aren’t any new visuals to see right here.

[4.0 Beta] There might be some high-speed transferring boat in Fontaine *STC [4.0 Beta] There might be some high-speed transferring boat in Fontaine*STC

One other attention-grabbing leak acknowledged that gamers would have the ability to go underwater in Genshin Influence 4.0 after they head to Fontaine. The boat is reportedly known as a Sorush, and there are numerous recordsdata about new water-related mechanics.

This large leak dump has a number of different issues in it, however these are a very powerful ones followers ought to know. People ought to perceive the presently deliberate timeline for brand spanking new playable characters and their related Model Updates earlier than they launch.

