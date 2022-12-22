Genshin Impact Ayato banner 4-star characters, weapon banners, and rerun countdown

Genshin Influence officers have revealed the upcoming Part II banners that may characteristic rerun characters. The upcoming occasion want banners within the second half of patch 3.3 banners will characteristic Kamisato Ayato’s very first rerun.

The pinnacle of the Kamisato Clan is a 5-star character, similar to his youthful sister, Kamisato Ayaka. Though each characters use the identical Kamisato swordmanship, in contrast to his sister, Ayato wields Hydro imaginative and prescient. Moreover a potent AoE skill, he can infuse Hydro onto his weapon and deal highly effective Hydro injury to enemies.

Gamers on the lookout for a robust Hydro DPS ought to positively take into account hoping on his rerun banner that is anticipated to be launched on December 27, 2022. Primarily based on official experiences, here is every part that gamers have to find out about his rerun banners and 4-stars in Genshin Influence.

Genshin Influence 3.3: Officers reveal Kamisato Ayato rerun banner and 4-stars

Ayato’s official rerun banner revealed (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Genshin Influence officers have revealed that Kamisato Ayato’s first rerun banner can be launched on December 27, 2022 and can stay lively till the top of the patch 3.3 replace on January 17, 2023.

The ‘Azure Tour’ occasion want banner will seem alongside Raiden Shogun’s rerun banner, with each characters sharing the identical banner pity and 4-star characters. Listed beneath are all of the 4-star choices formally revealed to look on the Part II character banners:

Sayu: Healer

Rosaria: Sub-DPS/Crit Buffer

Kujou Sara: Electro Battery/Buffer

Apparently, all three are nice Help characters that synergize properly with Kamisato Ayato. Sayu is a strong healer who can cut back enemies’ Elemental Resistance, when outfitted with the 4-piece VV set. Rosaria, however, supplies extra Crit-Fee to close by social gathering members and is a superb Help character to make use of alongside Freeze groups in Genshin Influence.

Genshin Influence 3.3 Part II weapon banners to characteristic Ayato’s signature weapon

Patch 3.3 replace’s upcoming weapon banners (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Genshin Influence officers have additionally revealed the Part II weapon banners and its 4-star choices. With Ayato and Raiden Shogun current on the character banners, the weapon banner will consequently characteristic their signature weapons. Therefore, gamers could have the chance to amass Kamisato Ayato’s signature weapon, Haran Geppaku Futsu.

When absolutely ascended, this 5-star weapon boasts 608 ATK and 33.1% Crit-Fee. The weapon’s passive supplies a further 12% Elemental Harm bonus at Refinement Stage 1. Primarily, the utilization of elemental expertise permits the wielder to achieve stacks, which might later be consumed to extend Regular ATK injury.

Haran Geppaku Futsu can be sharing its pity with Raiden Shogun’s signature weapon, Engulfing Lightining. Listed here are the 4-star weapons that gamers can acquire whereas wishing for the 2 5-star characters’ signature weapons:

Mouun’s Moon (Bow)

Lion’s Roar (Sword)

Favonius Lance (Polearm)

Sacrifical Fragments (Catalyst)

Akuoumaru (Claymore)

Check with this countdown to trace the Part II banner launch

The Part II banners for Genshin Influence 3.3 are simply across the nook. Gamers solely have just a few extra days earlier than they get the prospect to want for the Head of the Kamisato Clan, Ayato.

The countdown proven above will cease as soon as the sport formally drops the upcoming characters and weapon banners. Therefore, gamers can begin pre-farming supplies for Ayato in the event that they’ve already saved sufficient Primogems or have a assured pity.



