Genshin Impact announces Voice actors of Dehya, Al Haitham, and Nilou

Genshin Affect just lately had their 3.0 Particular Program and the group appears enthusiastic about all of the content material proven on the livestream. Tons of latest modifications have been introduced, and followers additionally bought to listen to a few of their favourite character’s voices.

After the livestream, many actors got here out and launched themselves because the voice actors of Sumeru characters. Right here is all the things gamers must know concerning the Japanese voice actors of Genshin Affect.

Genshin Affect 3.0: Official tweet declares Japanese VAs of Nilou, Dehya, and Al Haitham

Followers lastly bought extra perception into Nilou, Dehya, and Al Haitham. These characters have been proven a number of occasions in the course of the newest Sumeru preview teaser and within the latest 3.0 Sumeru trailer as nicely.

Through the 3.0 Particular Program, Genshin Affect’s official Japanese Twitter web page introduced the Japanese voice actors for the aforementioned characters.

Al Haitham

Yuichiro Umehara is the Japanese voice actor of Al Haitham. He has labored as the primary lead for a lot of well-known animes akin to Jojo’s Weird Journey, Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered however Overly Cautious, and extra. Here’s a listing of a few of his hottest works within the anime trade:

Goblin Slayer – Goblin Slayer

Seiya Ryuuguuin – Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered however Overly Cautious

Climate Report – Jojo’s Weird Journey: Stone Ocean

Mars – Black Clover

Kurō Hazama – Younger Black Jack

Well-known for his deep voice, Yuichiro Umehara can be an important singer. He has been energetic within the trade since 2013. Therefore, followers can count on Al Haitham to even have a deep voice within the Japanese voiceover.

Dehya

Ayaka Fukuhara is the Japanese voice actor for Dehya. She has been part of many well-known animes, voicing in style supporting leads.

Here’s a listing of a few of her hottest works:

Rin Shibuya – The Idolmaster Cinderella Ladies franchise

Hotaru Rindō – Qualidea Code

Kamiya – Shikimori’s Not Only a Cutie

Sayaka Igarashi – Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler

Anastasia Palma – Sakura Wars the Animation

Many well-known characters voiced by Ayaka Fukuhara are normally people with daring personalities. As per earlier leaks, Dehya additionally shares the identical kind of daring character and who all the time takes her work severely. She might be comfortable in entrance of her pals whereas chilly in opposition to enemies.

Nilou

Hisako Kanemoto would be the Japanese voice actor for Nilou. Though the Sumeru EN trailer has a number of strains for Nilou, her English voice actor is but to be revealed.

Listed below are a few of Hisako Kanemoto’s hottest works:

Erina Nakiri – Meals Wars

Ika Musume – The Squid Woman

Aoi Hinami – Backside-Tier character Tomozaki

Zenith Grayrat – Jobless Re-incarnation

Ami Mizuno – Sailor Moon

All feminine leads voiced by Hisako Kanemoto are people with robust values who usually are not afraid to forge their very own path. Therefore, followers can count on nice voice performing for Nilou in Genshin Affect.