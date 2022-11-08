Genshin Impact Alhaitham release date hinted by leaker

Alhaitham appears to be penned for a Genshin Influence 3.4 launch date, in accordance with the newest leaks. Most notably, Uncle Lu said that this 5-star Dendro Sword consumer can be playable in that replace. That leak contradicts an older one which mentioned Genshin Influence 3.4 would not have any new 5-star characters.

Nonetheless, Vacationers have recognized for some time that Alhaitham shall be playable in Genshin Influence 3.4. The leak flood that contained info as much as Model 4.0 included particulars of him being playable in that replace.

Thus, the newest leaks simply kind of affirm his launch date.

Alhaitham shall be playable in Genshin Influence 3.4

The above leak simply merely confirms that this character shall be playable in Genshin Influence 3.4. There are not any particulars relating to the 4-star characters on this banner, Epitome Invocation, or different 5-star characters working alongside him.

It’s value noting that this replace is at the moment predicted to be launched round January 18, 2023. If Alhaitham is on the primary banner, which means his launch date can also be January 18, 2023. In any other case, the second part of this replace ought to begin round February 8, 2023.

Different banner leaks

A fast repost of the up to date launch timeline: 3.3 first half – Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)

3.4 – Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)

3.5 – Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)

Different related character banner replace info consists of:

Model 3.3: Scaramouche & Faruzan within the first half

Scaramouche & Faruzan within the first half Model 3.4: Alhaitham, Yaoyao

Alhaitham, Yaoyao Model 3.5: Dehya, Mika

Dehya, Mika Model 3.6: Baizhu, one other unnamed new character

These characters are what Vacationers know shall be debuting in Model Updates. There’ll clearly be reruns in every Model, but it surely hasn’t been revealed who shall be included in them. Present rumors level to some prospects:

Model 3.3: Raiden Shogun, Itto, Ayato

Raiden Shogun, Itto, Ayato Model 3.4: Ayaka

Understand that these rumors are primarily based on hypothesis and are not at the moment confirmed to occur. Raiden Shogun being in Model 3.3 would comply with the priority of different Archons getting banners lately. Itto is in an occasion, whereas Ayato would possibly make sense, given the Spiral Abyss buffs for that replace.

Ayaka is getting a pores and skin in Genshin Influence 3.4, so it could be logical for her to get a rerun round that point too.

Different Alhaitham leaks

Alhaithams talent could be held and also you toss something referred to as a Forlorn Lotus Alhaithams talent could be held and also you toss something referred to as a Forlorn Lotus

There are additionally unconfirmed leaks relating to some obscure descriptions of his equipment. These rumors emerged when the flood of leaks main as much as Model 4.0 occurred, that means that the content material proven right here is topic to alter.

The one related to this subject describes how this character can throw a Forlorn Lotus. One other associated leak additionally talked about him firing bullets together with his Elemental Burst, however there is not something descriptive about these leaks for the time being.

Vacationers must wait till the three.4 beta will get leaked for extra in-depth particulars on his equipment.

