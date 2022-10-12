Genshin Impact Albedo banner 4-stars, release date and weapons

The Genshin Affect 3.1 replace is a number of days away from getting into Part II and can drop new character occasion banners and weapons. The second half of the present model will function the return of Albedo to the character occasion banners. Here’s a fast rundown of his rerun banner:

Newcomers and veterans could have the chance to spend their Primogems to summon the 5-star Geo Alchemist who has nice off-field assist capabilities. Albedo is a sword character with all of his skills based mostly on his whole DEF (protection). Right here is all the pieces gamers must find out about his rerun banner launch date and weapons in Genshin Affect.

Genshin Affect 3.1 reveals Albedo’s banner launch date and 4-stars

10/14 18:00:00 – 11/01 14:59:59 (Server Time) #GenshinImpact #Albedo Event Wish “Secretum Secretorum” – Boosted Drop Rate for “Kreideprinz” Albedo (Geo)!〓Event Wish Duration〓10/14 18:00:00 – 11/01 14:59:59 (Server Time)#GenshinImpact #Albedo https://t.co/2N8kirwp1B

The Patch 3.1 replace is scheduled to enter the second half at 6 pm (UTC+8) on October 14, 2022. This shall be Albedo’s third rerun, which can happen alongside Nilou’s debut, a brand new 5-star Hydro Sword character from Sumeru.

Albedo is a 5-star Geo character with mastery over sword weapons and stays one of many oldest 5-stars in Genshin Affect. Each his Elemental Talent and Burst are based mostly on his whole DEF (protection).

Whereas inside his Elemental ability, enemies will face each regular and AoE harm. With a brief cooldown of 4 seconds on his ability and a 40 Vitality Value to forged the burst, Albedo’s package works excellently as an off-field harm assist.

Each the Nilou and Albedo banners will function 4-star characters with a boosted drop-rate. Listed here are those featured on the occasion banners:

Xiangling (Pyro)

Beidou (Electro)

Barbara (Hydro)

Albedo can’t set off any new elemental reactions on account of its Geo nature. Nonetheless, it’s nonetheless fairly versatile with previous standard group compositions. Whereas Albedo is standard for his function in double Geo groups, he additionally has nice synergy with Xiangling and Beidou in Genshin Affect.

Part II Weapon Banners in Genshin Affect 3.1

10/14 18:00:00 – 11/01 14:59:59 (Server Time) #GenshinImpact Event Wish “Epitome Invocation” – Boosted Drop Rate for Key of Khaj-Nisut (Sword) and Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword)![Event Wish Duration]10/14 18:00:00 – 11/01 14:59:59 (Server Time)#GenshinImpact https://t.co/bAC2k7eH78

The Epitome Invocation (weapon banner) for the second half of Genshin Affect patch 3.1 will drop along with character occasion banners at 6 pm (UTC+8) on October 14, 2022. Gamers have till November 1, 2022 to want on the brand new weapon banner to amass any 4-star and 5-star weapons.

As proven within the official tweet above, the 5-star weapons featured within the weapon banner are Key of Khaj-Nisut and Primordial Jade Cutter. The 5-star sword, Key of Khaj-Nisut, is made for Nilou with HP% sub-stats as her signature weapon.

On the similar time, Primordial Jade Cutter is an previous 5-star that gives one of many highest Crit-Price (44%) amongst all sword weapons.

Given beneath is an inventory of all of the 4-star weapons that shall be featured within the new weapon banner with an enormous increase drop-rate:

Xiphos’ Moonlight (Sword)

Wandering Evenstar (Catalyst)

Rainslasher (Claymore)

Dragon’s Bane (Polearm)

Sacrificial Bow (Bow)

Xiphos’ Moonlight and Wandering Evenstar are new 4-star weapons with Elemental Mastery secondary sub-stats, as per the most recent Genshin Affect leaks. The weapon banners have a function referred to as the Epitomized Path system that enables gamers to gather destiny factors for not receiving their chosen 5-star weapon.

After amassing two destiny factors, the third 5-star weapon summon will guarantee gamers get their desired 5-star weapon. Therefore, gamers ought to save round 240 pull or 38400 Primogems.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



