Genshin Impact 4.0 to bring new boating mechanic in Fontaine

Genshin Influence leaks have revealed that the 4.0 replace will enhance the sport’s water journey. In response to these leaks, Fontaine will characteristic new diving and boating mechanics that can enable gamers to discover an unlimited new space beneath the ocean.

Followers who take pleasure in nautical adventures will certainly take pleasure in this new characteristic, and though there are no pictures of this new system but, leakers have supplied some fascinating descriptions of what is to return.

Genshin Influence 4.0 leaks: Fontaine brings new diving and boating options

In response to new leaks about Genshin Influence’s subsequent main area, Fontaine, model 4.0 will characteristic a ton of water-based motion updates, together with high-speed boating, diving, and undersea exploration. This is smart contemplating that Fontaine is the land of Hydro and that the area is understood to be filled with water to discover.

Followers will want a a lot quicker boat than the one at present within the recreation if they’re to discover a water-based area like Fontaine. This new boat is probably going outfitted with know-how from the area that enables it to maneuver at a a lot quicker tempo.

In response to these leaks, there may even be undersea areas for gamers to discover, with followers with the ability to sink beneath the waves to seek out new gadgets and defeat highly effective enemies. It is possible that these undersea areas will characteristic tons of treasure and hidden loot, so followers will wish to be certain that they put together to dive as they discover Fontaine.

As was beforehand revealed by an NPC, Fontaine has a diving certification system that can train gamers dive deep under the water. That is possible a necessity for individuals who dwell within the area as they should work together with water each day. This will even be as essential as a gliding license, and followers might be able to stay up for a quest that includes this diving license sooner or later.

In response to leaks, Fontaine’s underwater mechanics lengthen past merely diving to seize treasure, and there could also be a whole space devoted to underwater journey. These mechanics additionally lengthen to collectibles like clamshells and barnacles that gamers can scavage from the depths. These things possible might be used for ascension supplies, with Fontaine natives like Lyney and Lynette presumably requiring the undersea gadgets.

Genshin Influence gamers will certainly wish to maintain an eye fixed out for extra info on this diving system. Nevertheless, the 4.0 replace will not be launched till late 2023, and it’ll possible be some time earlier than extra info is revealed.

This replace will carry a completely new area to the sport, giving gamers the prospect to discover the land of Fontaine for themselves. The area remains to be largely a thriller, however earlier occasions within the recreation have revealed that Fontaine is much forward in know-how in comparison with the remainder of Teyvat.

Genshin Influence leaks have revealed a brand new traversal technique that might be launched alongside the upcoming area Fontaine.

