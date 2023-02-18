Genshin Impact 3.5 update countdown, release time, and maintenance schedule

Genshin Influence 3.5 is anticipated to launch at 11 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023. Vacationers have eagerly awaited this replace for some time now, so some gamers would possibly want to see a countdown concerning when it can go dwell. In spite of everything, a countdown is common, whereas itemizing a single time requires one to transform it to their very own time zone.

This text will embrace the next data:

Countdown

Launch time data

Upkeep schedule

A short overview of what to anticipate from the brand new replace

Do observe that each one instances and countdowns included right here assume that no delay happens for any motive.

Countdown to the Genshin Influence 3.5 replace

The above embed is the countdown to 11 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023. It applies to all servers, so anyone studying this text can use it to find out when the following replace shall be playable. This countdown is to not be confused with the upkeep begin time, which shall be 5 hours sooner than what’s proven above.

If this embed states, “Time till Model 3.5 goes dwell,” the time beneath that message will point out how lengthy the participant has to attend. Equally, if it reads, “Model 3.5 must be dwell by now,” one ought to have the ability to play the sport.

Genshin Influence 3.5 launch time and upkeep schedule

The subsequent Model Replace is because of have upkeep at 6 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023, and it ought to final for about 5 hours. At the moment, the sport shall be unplayable. Vacationers should look ahead to upkeep to complete round 11 am (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023.

Windblume’s Breath is the identify of the brand new Model Replace. Here’s a checklist of issues at the moment revealed about it:

Dehya and Cyno banners within the first half

Ayaka and Shenhe banners within the second half

Mika shall be one of many featured 4-star characters on Ayaka and Shenhe’s Occasion Needs

Beacon of the Reed Sea shall be a 5-star Claymore

Mailed Flower is a 4-star Claymore that shall be obtainable from the Windblume’s Breath occasion

Windblume’s Breath is the primary occasion of this replace

Different occasions embrace Spices from the West: Northerly Search, Fungus Mechanicus, Vibro-Crystal Verification, Ley Line Overflow

Archon Quest Chapter III: Act VI

A brand new Story Quest for Dehya

Faruzan Hangout Occasion

Kokomi, Eula, and Kujou Sara Genius Invokation TCG playing cards

A New Heated Battle Mode for Geniuus Invokation TCG

A number of miscellaneous changes and optimizations

It must be famous that the countdown posted earlier on this article additionally applies to when Dehya and Cyno’s banners will go dwell. Beacon of the Reed Sea shall be a 5-star weapon on the Epitome Invocation that will even change into obtainable by then.

Windblume’s Breath

The rewards you will get from the primary occasion of Genshin Influence 3.5 (Picture through HoYoverse)

Genshin Influence 3.5’s flagship occasion is Windblume Breath. The primary rewards from it embrace:

Primogems

A Crown of Perception

Mailed Flower

Unfading Silky Grace

Supplies

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Hero’s Wits

There are three actions in it:

Floral Pursuit

Ballads of Breeze

Breezy Snapshots

This Genshin Influence 3.5 occasion will see gamers return to Mondstadt for one more Windblume Pageant. The final one aired in Model 1.4, which occurred practically two years earlier than Windblume Breath within the upcoming replace.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



