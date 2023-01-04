Genshin Impact 3.4 update date and release time for NA, EU, and Asia

Genshin Impression 3.4 is the following main replace for the extraordinarily common online game. Naturally, some Vacationers would possibly surprise about its launch date and time. The subsequent replace will likely be launched on the similar time for all three servers:

Time zones would possibly confuse some gamers, which is why this text will attempt to simplify issues for them. One vital factor to notice is that HoYoverse hasn’t launched the complete particulars but, however there’s previous priority to go off of for this subject.

For instance, each latest replace has had upkeep happen at 6 am (UTC+8), and this may finish round 11 am (UTC+8).

This recreation is now utilizing a shortened schedule that Vacationers may be accustomed to from the previous few updates. Meaning every replace tends to final for 42 days now. Model 3.3 started on December 7, 2022, and 42 days later could be January 18, 2023.

Realizing the aforementioned instances would imply the next for Genshin Impression 3.4:

Launch date: January 18, 2023

January 18, 2023 Upkeep begin time: 6:00 am (UTC+8)

6:00 am (UTC+8) Upkeep finish time: 11:00 am (UTC+8)

Word: The date and time is theory primarily based on logical deductions.

Anticipated Genshin Impression 3.4 replace launch date and time (NA, EU, and Asia)

Alhaitham will likely be playable on this replace (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

For comparability’s sake, some gamers would possibly need some NA instances to take a look at in the event that they stay in North or South America. The primary time listed is when upkeep begins, and the second time is when it ought to finish:

Hawaii-Aleutian Customary Time: 12 pm – 5 pm

12 pm – 5 pm Alaska Customary Time: 1 pm – 6 pm

1 pm – 6 pm Pacific Customary Time: 2 pm – 7 pm

2 pm – 7 pm Mountain Customary Time: 3 pm – 8 pm

3 pm – 8 pm Central Customary Time: 4 pm – 9 pm

4 pm – 9 pm Jap Customary Time: 5 pm – 10 pm

Yaoyao must also be playable on this replace (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Likewise, listed below are the anticipated European upkeep begin and finish instances for Genshin Impression 3.4:

Western European Time: 10 pm – 3 am

10 pm – 3 am Central European Time: 11 pm – 4 am

11 pm – 4 am Jap European Time: 12 am – 5 am

Listed below are some Asian time zones that may curiosity readers:

India Customary Time: 3:30 am – 8:30 am

3:30 am – 8:30 am China Customary Time: 6 am – 1 am

6 am – 1 am Philippine Customary Time: 6 am – 11 am

6 am – 11 am Japanese Customary Time: 7 am – 12 pm

7 am – 12 pm Korea Customary Time: 7 am – 12 pm

It’s price noting that Genshin Impression 3.4 ought to go stay on January 17, 2023, for American gamers, whereas Europeans and Asians get the identical replace on January 18, 2023.

Different Genshin Impression 3.4 information

This replace falls underneath the annual Lantern Ceremony timeframe (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The one factor confirmed for Genshin Impression 3.4 on the time of writing was written was Port Ormos GP Crane III. This furnishing will likely be given to gamers who bought the Gnostic Refrain bundle in model 3.3.

Moreover that, the remainder of this replace’s content material ought to largely be revealed within the upcoming 3.4 livestream. Vacationers will get extra updates for this new replace later in January 2023.

