Genshin Impact 3.4 to release Lisa and Ayaka skins, Alhaitham, Yaoyao, and more

A current mega-leak unveiled a ton of recent points to count on in Genshin Impression 3.4. Most notably, Lisa and Ayaka will obtain their skins right here, and each Alhaitham and Yaoyao will likely be playable. Each items of stories are fairly vital, particularly since solely Yaoyao was beforehand leaked to be featured on this replace.

The content material talked about on this large assortment of leaks is topic to alter, though the particular leaks featured right here come from credible sources. Do word that not all the pieces has been leaked about Genshin Impression 3.4.

This implies some points featured in these leaks aren’t aware of the general public simply but, together with some particulars on Lisa and Ayaka’s skins.

Genshin Impression 3.4 leaks: Lisa and Ayaka skins

[3.4] Lisa and Ayaka skins Their codenames:

LisaCostumeStudentin

The primary main a part of these Genshin Impression 3.4 leaks entails Lisa and Ayaka’s skins. Again in July 2022, Vacationers knew that these two characters would get new costumes. Nonetheless, not a lot else was identified about this matter till not too long ago, when it was revealed that they’d get their skins in Genshin Impression 3.4.

It’s critical to say that their fashions or idea artwork have but to be revealed. Thus, Vacationers solely have textual content leaks to depend on relating to their potential designs. The related in-game information are “LisaCostumeStudentin” and “AyakaCostumeFruhling.”

The coed facet must be fairly self-explanatory, however some Vacationers would possibly want to know that “Frühling” is German for “Spring,” which might be the closest element one would consider relating to her in-game file identify. It’s value noting that the previous leaks about these two skins acknowledged that Ayaka would get a spring-themed outfit.

Ayaka’s pores and skin will even supposedly be seen in an occasion on this replace.

Genshin Impression 3.4 leaks: Alhaitham and Yaoyao launch date

A fast repost of the up to date launch timeline: 3.3 first half – Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)

3.4 – Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)

3.5 – Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)

The subsequent main a part of these leaks states that Alhaitham and Yaoyao will likely be playable on this replace. Not solely that, however there are particular particulars about their gameplay kits too. Here’s a brief abstract of YaoYao’s talents:

She’s a 4-star Dendro Polearm consumer.

She supposedly has an Elemental Ability that might be pressed or held for throwing a “Turnip.”

Her Elemental Burst is able to therapeutic all allies, with the therapeutic scaling based mostly on her Max HP.

Here’s a abstract of what Vacationers ought to find out about Alhaitham’s equipment:

He is a 5-star Dendro Sword consumer.

His Elemental Ability throws lotuses and adjustments his stance, which additionally adjustments his weapon and marks close by enemies.

His Elemental Burst buffs his stance swap by way of a fog.

Different Genshin Impression 3.4 leaks

[3.4 Beta] New weapon: 5* Sword – Codename: Ayus [3.4 Beta] New weapon:5* Sword – Codename: Ayus

On a associated word, there’s a 5-star Sword generally known as Ayus that may supposedly be related to Alhaitham. Nothing is thought about its stats or results as of October 25, 2022. There are additionally rumors that Alhaitham can have a Story Quest on this Model Replace.

Different noteworthy objects leaked for this replace embody:

Tree of Goals now goes as much as Stage 40

One other desert growth in Sumeru

Dendro Flying Snake Eremite and Pyro Scorpion Eremite will debut as enemies

Cryo Abyss Herald and Arch Deacon will even debut as new enemies

A sandworm boss will even seem

Genshin Impression 3.4 beta is but to begin, so it is too early to inform if all of those leaks will likely be 100% correct by the point the Model Replace lastly arrives.

