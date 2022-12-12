Genshin Impact 3.4 to introduce highly requested exploration feature

Genshin Affect’s builders have all the time made system adjustments and sport optimizations to make sure that gamers have a clean and pleasurable gameplay expertise. The upcoming patch 3.4 replace is not any completely different as the newest leaks reveal {that a} extremely requested characteristic is lastly coming to the sport.

All around the map of Teyvat, there are quite a few teleport waypoints, together with fairly a number of underground. Many gamers have complained that they discover themselves underground after utilizing a teleport waypoint to journey near an goal. Happily, the newest leaks reveal a brand new kind of waypoint brand that may assist gamers differentiate between the overworld and underground teleport waypoints.

Genshin Affect: 3.4 beta leaks reveal new QoL characteristic for teleport waypoints

With the arrival of the Sumeru area, Genshin Affect followers confronted a brand new drawback involving teleport waypoints. The newly added area options many underground areas with teleport waypoints and it may be exhausting to recollect which of them they’re.

Gamers will typically teleport to underground waypoints by chance, pondering it’s going to take them nearer to their present goal. After going through this drawback quite a few occasions, followers have been asking for an answer and the sport’s officers have lastly offered an answer.

Genshin Affect’s newest 3.4 beta leaks have revealed {that a} new quality-of-life characteristic will probably be added to resolve this drawback. As revealed within the image above, a model new kind of teleport waypoint brand is ready to be launched. The brand new brand will assist followers perceive which teleport waypoints are related to underground areas, which is anticipated to be an enormous aid for the neighborhood.

After studying in regards to the newest QoL leaks, a number of responses from the Genshin Affect neighborhood have been offered beneath:

@teyvattabloid FINALLY. Every time I do comissions I all the time overlook which waypoints are underground, so I teleport pondering it is closest to the comissions however I teleport underground as a substitute. They lastly added a mark to distinguish them rattling @teyvattabloid FINALLY. Every time I do comissions I all the time overlook which waypoints are underground, so I teleport pondering it is closest to the comissions however I teleport underground as a substitute. They lastly added a mark to distinguish them rattling

@teyvattabloid Omg I have been complaining about this the entire time within the desert. They lastly did it. Want they’d simply launch these QoL now as a substitute of ready for the subsequent patch however it’s what it’s. @teyvattabloid Omg I have been complaining about this the entire time within the desert. They lastly did it. Want they’d simply launch these QoL now as a substitute of ready for the subsequent patch however it’s what it’s.

@teyvattabloid YEESSS YESSSSS YEEEESSHSSDHHSHSHSHDJDKKS’DBD ! Lastly no extra underground teleporting @@ @teyvattabloid YEESSS YESSSSS YEEEESSHSSDHHSHSHSHDJDKKS’DBD ! Lastly no extra underground teleporting @@

This new quality-of-life characteristic will probably be added alongside the upcoming 3.4 replace. Though the picture solely reveals this transformation within the upcoming Sumeru desert area, will probably be utilized to all obtainable areas and any upcoming ones as properly.

Genshin Affect 3.4 beta leaks additionally reveal a brand new desert space in Sumeru

The newest leaks have confirmed that the patch 3.4 replace will introduce a brand new area to the Sumeru Desert. The realm in query might be seen within the present model of Genshin Affect, however can’t be entered because of the sport’s invisible wall. Moreover, gamers will discover that the brand new space is roofed in unending sandstorms.

Speculations additionally recommend that gamers will discover one other Skyfrost Nail within the eye of the sandstorm current on this new desert space. Talking of recent additions, leaks have additionally revealed a brand new boss being added to the upcoming patch replace.

Primarily based on current leaks, the brand new boss is known as Wind-Bitten Sandworm and can be identified by its nickname, Final Prince of the Sands. Because it doesn’t have eyes, this new boss depends on sound and vibrations to hunt out its prey.

Following the three.4 leaks, gamers should farm this new boss to acquire one in all Alhaitham’s ascension supplies. Though the boss drops doesn’t drop Nagadus Emerald, it’s going to drop Pseudo-Stamens, a required materials for his ascension. Gamers might want to acquire a complete of 46 Pseudo-Stamens to completely obtain Alhaitham’s ascension.



