Genshin Impact 3.4 Spiral Abyss to add triple Maguu Kenki: Floor 12 enemy leaks

The triple Maguu Kenki boss struggle is supposedly returning to Flooring 12’s second Chamber in Genshin Influence 3.4’s Spiral Abyss. The most recent leaks additionally reveal the entire enemy lineup for Flooring 12, which incorporates some difficult foes.

Vacationers will recall the triple Maguu Kenki have been leaked for Model 3.3’s Spiral Abyss lineups, however they have been changed by the Golden Wolflord ultimately. One thing related can occur this time, so understand that every part proven on this article is topic to vary.

Genshin Influence 3.4 Spiral Abyss leaks: Three Maguu Kenkis plus different enemy lineups on Flooring 12

Be aware: The unique Tweet by GenshinMains has been hit by a Copyright Strike, including legitimacy to this leak.

No particular numbers are listed for every particular person enemy, so there’s no knowledge on their HP or what number of you’ll have to struggle on Flooring 12 of Genshin Influence 3.4’s Spiral Abyss. That stated, Vacationers can nonetheless see who they are going to be up in opposition to within the above leak, together with the notorious triple Maguu Kenki.

The checklist of enemies seen on this leak contains:

12-1’s first half: Spoil Drake, Spoil Grader, Spoil Guard

Spoil Drake, Spoil Grader, Spoil Guard 12-1’s second half: Cryo Abyss Mage, Pyro Abyss Mage, Electro Abyss Mage, Cryo Whopperflower, Electro Whopperflower, Pyro Whopperflower, Sunfrost, Desert Clearwater

Cryo Abyss Mage, Pyro Abyss Mage, Electro Abyss Mage, Cryo Whopperflower, Electro Whopperflower, Pyro Whopperflower, Sunfrost, Desert Clearwater 12-2’s first half: Kairagi: Dancing Thunder, Kairagi: Fiery May, Blessbone Crimson Vulture, Blessbone Scorpion

Kairagi: Dancing Thunder, Kairagi: Fiery May, Blessbone Crimson Vulture, Blessbone Scorpion 12-2’s second half: Triple Maguu Kenki

Triple Maguu Kenki 12-3’s first half: Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Community

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Community 12-3’s second half: Stone Enchanter, Scorching Loremaster

Do observe that the Blessbone Crimson Vulture, Blessbone Scorpion, and Scorching Loremaster are all new foes that can debut in Genshin Influence 3.4.

Genshin Influence 3.4 Spiral Abyss Blessings

All three of the leaked Blessings for Model 3.4 contain Dendro in some capability. Thus, it is not as easy to guess the reruns related to the factor for this replace in comparison with previous Blessings.

The leaked Blessings are helpful for Alhaitham, who has been leaked to be playable in Model 3.4. He’s a five-star Dendro Sword person who can simply set off Unfold or Irritate and significantly advantages from enemies with lowered Dendro RES.

On a associated observe, Yaoyao can be a leaked character who makes use of the identical factor and can debut within the upcoming replace. She will even profit from these Blessings, albeit on a smaller scale.

Sadly, there are presently no leaks overlaying something previous the Flooring 12 lineup and Blessings for Replace Model 3.4. Vacationers should be affected person till extra information arrives concerning Flooring 11 particulars and different extra particular info, reminiscent of HP, precise enemy numbers, and many others.

