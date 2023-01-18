Genshin Impact 3.4 Sand Grease Pupa farming locations: Alhaitham materials route

Alhaitham is a model new Dendro character that has lastly been added to the most recent Genshin Impression 3.4 replace. He is without doubt one of the hottest Sumeru characters amongst followers, they usually have been ready for his launch for the reason that first look in Archon Quest.

Genshin Impression additionally launched a brand new Sumeru desert area with new enemies, bosses, and supplies. One of many new objects is the Sand Grease Pupa, and Alhaitham wants this merchandise as an ascension materials to succeed in stage 90.

This information showcases the perfect spots and farming routes to acquire all of the Sand Grease Pupa as quick as doable.

Greatest Sand Grease Pupa farming areas in Genshin Impression

Sand Grease Pupa is a brand new native specialty that may solely be discovered within the new Sumeru desert area, and there are solely 74 spawns on the Genshin Impression map. Presently, solely Alhaitham wants this merchandise to stage up.

You probably have Tighnari or Nahida, add considered one of them to the occasion as their passive marks the situation of close by native objects on the Genshin Impression mini-map. Additionally, carry two Anemo characters for elemental resonance, like Kazuha, Venti, or Jean.

It will improve the occasion’s motion velocity by 10%, shorten the ability cooldown by 5%, and reduce stamina consumption by 15%.

Listed below are the perfect areas:

1) Close to Wadi Al-Majuj

Close to Wadi Al-Majuj (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

You’ll be able to start by teleporting to the waypoint close to Wadi Al-Majuj after which transferring east to get your first six Sand Grease Pupas.

2) East of The Sands of Three Canals

Teleport to the east facet of The Sans of Three Canals (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Subsequent, teleport to the waypoint on the east facet of The Sands of Three Canals and transfer south. You can find 5 spawns not too far out of your location.

3) West of Mt. Damavand

Teleport between Mt. Damavand and Wounded Shin Valley (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Now you can both run in the direction of the southwest path out of your location or teleport to the marked location within the above picture and climb the rock.

4) Passage of Ghouls

Two routes in Passage of Ghouls (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

There are two routes within the Passage of Ghouls. You can begin by teleporting to the cliff over the valley and glide down just a little in the direction of the northwest path.

Now, go to the waypoint on the east facet. All of the Sand Grease Pupa spawn on this location are underground, the place you possibly can enter by an entrance close to the waypoint and transfer alongside the marked instructions.

5) Passage of Ghoul half 2

On to underground tunnels on the east facet of Passage of Ghouls (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

All of the spawns on this route are additionally underground. Teleport again to the waypoint, then enter the tunnel and transfer alongside the path marked on the map.

5) Safhe Shatranj and Wadi Al-Majuj

Safhe Shatranj and Wadi Al-Majuj (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

After acquiring all of the underground Sand Grease Pupas, teleport again to the waypoint east of Wadi Al-Majuj and transfer northwest. This route is quicker to succeed in the situation than climbing the rock from the valley

Then, teleport to Safhe Shatranj and climb the cliff or search for a manner round it to go up as a result of all of the spawns are on prime of it.

6) The Sands of Al-Azif

The Sands of Al-Azif

That is the ultimate route to gather the final 4 Sand Grease Pupas. Teleport to the waypoint within the Dunes of Stell and transfer in the direction of The Sands of Al-Azif. Comply with the instructions marked on the map and search for a tunnel entrance to go underground.

You can too use the Genshin Impression Interactive Map as a reference to farm this merchandise. With this, it’s best to have all 74 Sand Grease Pupas within the stock.

Presently, there aren’t any NPCs in Genshin Impression that promote this merchandise. The one strategy to get hold of them is by exploring the brand new Sumeru desert area and ready for respawns or getting into your buddy’s world.

