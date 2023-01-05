Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream time for US, Asia, and other timezones

HoYoverse has lastly introduced the Genshin Affect 3.4 livestream, which is able to air at 7 am (UTC-5) on January 6, 2023. That is excellent news for many Vacationers, though many gamers will likely be unaware of what that point interprets to of their respective time zones.

Thus, this information comprises time zones for the next areas:

These time zones can have a time equal to 7 am (UTC-5). Keep in mind that the aforementioned time is for the Twitch broadcast, because the one on YouTube happens an hour later.

Genshin Affect 3.4 livestream time for many time zones (US, Europe, Asia, Oceania)

Alhaitham and Yaoyao are anticipated to be featured on this Particular Program (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Let’s begin off with the American time zones equal to the Genshin Affect 3.4 dwell stream begin time of seven am (UTC-5):

Hawaii-Aleutian Customary Time: 2 am

2 am Alaska Customary Time: 3 am

3 am Pacific Customary Time: 4 am

4 am Mountain Customary Time: 5 am

5 am Central Customary Time: 6 am

6 am Jap Customary Time: 7 am

Listed under are the European occasions:

Western European Time: 12 pm

12 pm Central European Time: 1 pm

1 pm Jap European Time: 2 pm

In the meantime, for vacationers in Asia, the respective time is talked about under:

India Customary Time: 5:30 pm

5:30 pm China Customary Time: 8 pm

8 pm Philippine Customary Time: 8 pm

8 pm Japanese Customary Time: 9 pm

9 pm Korea Customary Time: 9 pm

Under are Oceania’s timings:

Australian Western Customary Time: 8 pm

8 pm Australian Central Western Customary Time: 8:45 pm

8:45 pm Australian Central Time: 10:30 pm

10:30 pm Australian Jap Time: 11 pm

11 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 1 am

Particular program info

The above Tweet is from the official Genshin Affect Twitter account. It particulars all the things Vacationers have to know concerning the Genshin Affect 3.4 livestream, which is able to happen at 7 am (UTC-5) on January 6, 2023, and can air on Twitch. Gamers ought to know that the Tweet shows the date in a 12 months/month/day format.

The following model replace known as The Beautiful Evening Chimes. Not like different teasers for previous Particular Applications, the promotional picture does not reveal any characters.

The Tweet comprises a hyperlink to the official Twitch account. Movies aren’t saved on that channel, so customers unable to observe Genshin Affect 3.4 when it airs ought to wait till it’s uploaded to YouTube.

YouTube time for Genshin Affect 3.4 livestream

The YouTube broadcast for the Genshin Affect 3.4 livestream solely begins an hour later than that on Twitch. Here’s a record of the timings:

Hawaii-Aleutian Customary Time: 3 am

3 am Alaska Customary Time: 4 am

4 am Pacific Customary Time: 5 am

5 am Mountain Customary Time: 6 am

6 am Central Customary Time: 7 am

7 am Jap Customary Time: 8 am

8 am Western European Time: 1 pm

1 pm Central European Time: 2 pm

2 pm Jap European Time: 3 pm

3 pm India Customary Time: 6:30 pm

6:30 pm China Customary Time: 9 pm

9 pm Philippine Customary Time: 9 pm

9 pm Japanese Customary Time: 10 pm

10 pm Korea Customary Time: 10 pm

10 pm Australian Western Customary Time: 9 pm

9 pm Australian Central Western Customary Time: 9:45 pm

9:45 pm Australian Central Time: 11:30 pm

11:30 pm Australian Jap Time: 12 am

12 am New Zealand Daylight Time: 2 am

The YouTube broadcast of the Genshin Affect 3.4 livestream ought to stay after it airs, so followers can watch it any time it takes place.

Ballot : How do you normally see Particular Applications? 0 votes

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei

























