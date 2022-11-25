Genshin Impact 3.3 Redeem Codes, banner schedule, and rerun dates

The Genshin Influence 3.3 livestream has already aired, so that you is likely to be right here to gather some Redeem Codes and discover out extra concerning the upcoming banner schedule. In your comfort, listed below are the three Redeem Codes since they’re a very powerful half for some Vacationers:

Keep in mind, you solely have a day to make use of these three Redeem Codes. If you happen to use all of them, you’ll obtain the next:

This text will spotlight how you should use these three codes, in addition to data on the upcoming banners for Genshin Influence 3.3.

Genshin Influence 3.3 data: Redeem Codes, banner schedule, and reruns



You’ve two choices in terms of utilizing Redeem Codes. First, you should use the official web site and enter them there. Second, you possibly can choose to make use of them within the sport. Use whichever technique is extra handy for you.

The next Redeem Codes could have hyperlinks to make every part extra handy for you:

You may solely use every code as soon as.

Genshin Influence 3.3 banner data

The primary section (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The Genshin Influence 3.3 livestream has confirmed that Wanderer and Itto might be having banners within the first section of the brand new Model Replace. Faruzan is a 4-star character who will accompany each of them. In any other case, the remaining featured 5-star characters are unknown.

Wanderer and Faruzan are model new characters making their debut on this Model Replace. The next trailer contains a transient montage of their talents.

It’s value mentioning that the final time Itto had a banner was again in Model 2.7, which ran from June 21, 2022, to July 12, 2022. Gamers who did not get him will then have one other alternative to get Itto in Model 3.3 as soon as his new banner goes reside.

Genshin Influence 3.3 will launch on December 7, 2022, at 11 am (UTC+8). That date and time are additionally when each Wanderer’s and Itto’s banners will develop into out there. No finish date has been confirmed but, which additionally implies that the Section 2 banners haven’t got a recognized begin date for the time being.

The second section (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Section 2 will function Raiden Shogun and Ayato. For reference, the final time Raiden Shogun had a banner was again in Model 2.5, from March 8, 2022, to March 29, 2022. Curiously, Ayato adopted her in Model 2.6 with a banner from March 30, 2022, to April 19, 2022.

Their new banners in Genshin Influence 3.3 haven’t got a recognized launch date however are anticipated to occur round December 28, 2022. Remember the fact that the brand new Model Replace will return to the same old 42-day cycles relatively than the shortened ones from the previous few updates.

Countdown to Genshin Influence 3.3

The above countdown ought to make it fairly clear when 11 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022, will happen. This countdown additionally applies to when Wanderer and Itto’s banners will go reside since each Occasion Needs will develop into out there as soon as the brand new replace launches.

Till then, remember to make use of the Redeem Codes that solely final for a single day.

