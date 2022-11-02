Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks reveal Scaramouche character model, signature weapon, and artifact set

The extremely anticipated Scaramouche has already been the topic of a number of new Genshin Impression 3.3. leaks. The small print they provide embrace info on his character mannequin, signature weapon, and even some content material unrelated to him, resembling the 2 new artifact units.

It’s value noting that his playable model is named The Wanderer, and he is a five-star Anemo Catalyst. If Vacationers see Scaramouche being known as The Wanderer and vice versa, they need to simply know that it is the identical character. With that out of the best way, let’s begin by wanting on the new character mannequin leaks.

Genshin Impression 3.3 leaks: A great deal of Scaramouche particulars

The primary leak contains a number of completely different angles of Scaramouche’s playable mannequin. Some components of the design are much like his NPC mannequin, however there are additionally a couple of variations in clothes. Most notably, his shade scheme is solely completely different, because it focuses extra on some shades of blue moderately than purple and crimson.

Vacationers fascinated by seeing a extra high-detail model of the above picture can try the next Dropbox leak:

It’s value mentioning that HoYoverse already revealed The Wanderer’s design by way of a tweet that featured him in some official art work. Nevertheless, the publish from BLANK exhibits off his character mannequin, making it a brand new matter value discussing.

Scaramouche’s signature weapon

The leaked weapon particulars (Picture by way of Paimon Leaks Telegram)

The above picture completely presents all the things that Vacationers have to find out about Scaramouche’s signature weapon. It’s going to presumably be launched within the Epitome Invocation that can run alongside the Wanderer’s banner in Genshin Impression 3.3.

Mainly, this weapon is called Alaya — the identify is topic to vary — and it is a CRIT DMG% Catalyst that focuses on Regular Assault Pace and has some situational buffs tied to growing the person’s Regular Assaults’ general injury. It’s value mentioning that the info proven within the picture above comes from the R5 model.

Wanderer Hangout Occasion in Genshin Impression 3.3

On a associated word, there are additionally Genshin Impression 3.3 leaks that recommend that The Wanderer will get a Hangout Occasion on this replace. Equally, there might be no Story Quest for him in Model 3.3.

If this leak is true, then that might imply Scaramouche would be the first five-star to get a Hangout Occasion since that is all the time been reserved for four-star characters.

New artifact units in Genshin Impression 3.3

The 2 new artifact units (Picture by way of Plusle)

The highest row within the picture is called Flowers of Paradise Misplaced, whereas the underside row is the Desert Pavilion Chronicle. The previous has a two-piece set impact of +80 Elemental Mastery and a novel four-piece set impact that has been described as:

“The equipping character’s Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon response DMG are elevated by 50%. Moreover, when the equipping character triggers Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon they may acquire one other 25% bonus to the impact talked about prior. Every stack of this lasts 10s. Max 4 stacks concurrently. This impact can solely be triggered as soon as per second. The character who equips this could nonetheless set off its results when not on the sphere.”

The Desert Pavilion Chronicle has a two-piece set impact of +15% Anemo DMG. Its leaked impact within the Genshin Impression 3.3 beta is:

“After Charged Assaults hit opponents, this character’s Regular Assault SPD will enhance by 10% whereas Regular, Charged, and Plunging Assault DMG will enhance by 30% for 10s.”

That is it for the present abstract of Genshin Impression 3.3 leaks. All the things revealed right here is topic to vary.

