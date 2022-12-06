Genshin Impact 3.3 countdown, release date, and time for all regions

Genshin Impression 3.3 is the subsequent Model Replace for this wildly widespread recreation. Curious Vacationers on the lookout for a countdown and the subsequent replace’s launch date will discover that info right here. For individuals who do not know, this replace’s upkeep begins at 6 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022, and it is anticipated to final for 5 hours.

Meaning Genshin Impression 3.3 ought to change into playable round 11 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022. Vacationers who want to discover a countdown for this date and time will discover one within the subsequent part of this text.

Be aware: The upcoming countdown assumes no technical delays will come up.

Countdown to the Genshin Impression 3.3 launch date

There is not a lot time left till Genshin Impression 3.3 launches. Simply needless to say you can’t play this recreation as soon as upkeep begins. This countdown exhibits when that upkeep will finish.

If it says “Time left till Genshin Impression 3.3,” then the time posted under that title will present you what number of hours, minutes, and seconds are left till the replace ought to go stay. In any other case, the brand new Model Replace ought to already be out.

It is price stating that this countdown applies to all servers.

Genshin Impression 3.3 launch date and time for all areas

Wanderer will likely be playable as soon as upkeep finishes (Picture through HoYoverse)

All the following time zones are equal to the UTC+8 upkeep occasions. American gamers ought to know that the next occasions happen on December 6, 2022, for his or her respective time zones. The primary time listed right here is when upkeep begins, whereas the second time is when it ought to finish:

Hawaii-Aleutian Normal Time: 12 pm ~ 5 pm

12 pm ~ 5 pm Alaska Normal Time: 1 pm ~ 6 pm

1 pm ~ 6 pm Pacific Normal Time: 2 pm ~ 7 pm

2 pm ~ 7 pm Mountain Normal Time: 3 pm ~ 8 pm

3 pm ~ 8 pm Central Normal Time: 4 pm ~ 9 pm

4 pm ~ 9 pm Japanese Normal Time: 5 pm ~ 10 pm

Listed below are the European time zones to think about, all of which end on December 7, 2022:

Western European Time: 10 pm ~ 3 am

10 pm ~ 3 am Central European Time: 11 pm ~ 4 am

11 pm ~ 4 am Japanese European Time: 12 am ~ 5 am

These Asian time zones are additionally for December 7, 2022:

India Normal Time: 3:30 am ~ 8:30 am

3:30 am ~ 8:30 am China Normal Time: 6 am ~ 11 am

6 am ~ 11 am Philippine Normal Time: 6 am ~ 11 am

6 am ~ 11 am Japanese Normal Time: 7 am ~ 12 pm

7 am ~ 12 pm Korea Normal Time: 7 am ~ 12 pm

Lastly, listed here are the Oceanic occasions to take a look at:

Australian Western Normal Time: 6 am ~ 11 am

6 am ~ 11 am Australian Central Western Normal Time: 6:45 am ~ 11:45 am

6:45 am ~ 11:45 am Australian Central Time: 8:30 am ~ 1:30 pm

8:30 am ~ 1:30 pm Australian Japanese Daylight Time: 9 am ~ 2 pm

9 am ~ 2 pm Lord Howe Daylight Time: 9 am ~ 2 pm

9 am ~ 2 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 10 am ~ 3 pm

That is it for what it is best to know in regards to the time zones.

Genshin Impression 3.3 preview

There are many issues to look ahead to within the new replace, similar to:

Wanderer and Itto banners within the first part, Raiden Shogun and Ayato reruns within the second part

A number of new occasions, together with one which closely options Itto

Genius Invocation TCG debut

A brand new Area that options new artifacts

Continuation of the Archon Quest storyline

Turkish and Italian languages

A brand new Model Replace is an thrilling information for Genshin Impression gamers, particularly with a lineup of content material like that.

