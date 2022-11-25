Genshin Impact 3.3 brings Genius Invocation TCG mode, Raiden Shogun rerun, Scaramouche banner, Windtrace event, and more

The Genshin Influence model replace 3.3 is about to be launched on December 7, 2022. In the course of the latest November 25 livestream for the three.3 replace, the sport’s builders offered all related details about the upcoming banners, occasions, and extra.

Moreover the discharge of Scaramouche, Genshin Influence will even function a Raiden Shogun rerun, the return of the Windtrace occasion, and a model new card recreation referred to as Genius Invocation. A quick overview of every thing associated to model 3.3 has been offered on this article.

The upcoming model replace has attracted the eye of followers internationally. Many have discovered the upcoming occasions and gamemodes to be fairly fascinating, particularly the brand new card recreation, and are wanting to strive them out upon launch.

Full overview of Genshin Influence model replace 3.3 livestream on November 25, 2022

Story Quest

Genshin Influence model replace 3.3 is about to function one more Archon Quest. This time, the story will revolve round Scaramouche, with the trailer revealing that he might be renouncing his title as ‘Balladeer.’ With this, followers could get a conclusive concept on how he turns into the Wanderer and receives his Anemo imaginative and prescient.

The story will even function Il Dottore and have a number of interactions with Scaramouche all through. Based mostly on this info, it is protected to say that the model replace 3.3 will additional improve the lore of Sumeru in addition to the sport itself, certain so as to add onto its depth. The upcoming Archon Quest might be referred to as “Inversion of Genesis.”

Banners

Genshin Influence’s model replace 3.3 will function a complete of 4 5-star characters, divided into two halves. The primary half of the replace, which begins on December 7, 2022, will function the Wanderer and Arataki Itto. Faruzan, the sport’s latest 4-star unit, will even function within the first half.

The second half of the replace will encompass Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato as a part of the banners.

Lastly, a model new 5-star Catalyst referred to as Talaytullah’s Remembrance might be featured within the weapon banner in the course of the first half. This Catalyst can have CRIT DMG as its substat and might be Scaramouche’s signature weapon.

Occasions

Genshin Influence model replace 3.3 can have 4 occasions in whole. The occasions are as follows:

1) Akitsu Kimodameshi

This would be the featured occasion for model replace 3.3, the place followers will get to fulfill Arataki Itto and Heizou throughout their missions. This occasion will reward gamers with a great deal of Primogems, as is the case with featured occasions and a model new Sword referred to as Taukabou Shigure.

2) Throughout the Wilderness

That is an occasion the place gamers must use their wind gliding abilities to gather balloons in particular areas. Finishing the challenges will reward gamers with a complete of 420 Primogems and numerous different goodies.

3) Windtrace

The fan-favorite Windtrace occasion will make its return as soon as extra to Genshin Influence together with replace 3.3. Throughout this occasion, gamers must play hide-and-seek and full challenges, providing 420 Primogems and different helpful objects as rewards.

4) Misty Dungeon: Realm of Sands

The ultimate occasion from model replace 3.3 might be a combat-based gamemode. For this occasion, gamers should enter King Deshret’s Pyramid and full numerous challenges, the place they must struggle towards enemies and defeat them as quick as potential.

As soon as the challenges are accomplished, gamers will get 420 Primogems in whole and different rewards as standard.

5) Leyline Overflow

Leyline Overflow will even return in model replace 3.3 the place gamers will get double the rewards from finishing Leyline challenges for less than 20 resins. Sadly, this occasion is not going to grant any Primogem rewards.

New Artifacts

Genshin Influence’s model replace 3.3 is about to introduce two new artifact units to the sport. Considered one of them might be referred to as Flower of Paradise Misplaced, which is able to deal with items that require Elemental Mastery. This artifact set will even improve the Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon response harm for items that equip it.

The second artifact might be referred to as the Desert Pavilion Chronicle, aimed toward items who depend on Anemo Injury bonus. Aside from that, this artifact set will even improve their Regular Assault, Charged Assault, and Plunging Assault harm for items equipping it.

This second artifact appears to be the perfect one for Scaramouche, whereas the earlier choice can be utilized on characters like Yae Miko and Nahida.

Genius Invocation TCG

It is a model new card recreation that is lastly going to make its debut in Genshin Influence together with model replace 3.3. The cardboard recreation might be fairly just like Yu-Gi-Oh! and Duel Masters, the place gamers must use playing cards that includes items from the sport to battle towards NPCs.

As soon as gamers attain a sufficiently excessive stage, they may be capable of problem different gamers. Sadly, there’s at the moment no leaderboard, which implies there might be no official type of competitors with this recreation. However, leveling up will reward gamers with Primogems, just like how the Serenitea Pot works.



