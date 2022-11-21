Genshin Impact 3.2 Spiral Abyss usage rate shows the most and least used characters

Genshin Influence 3.2’s Spiral Abyss has been fairly powerful, and gamers are bringing in a few of their strongest groups to attempt to defeat this difficult gauntlet. Followers have compiled statistics that present most of the prime characters which were introduced into this model of the Abyss, and this knowledge can assist them create the proper groups to tackle the troublesome area.

Maxing out the Spiral Abyss can reward gamers with a ton of Primogems, in order that they’ll need to ensure they’re utilizing the absolute best groups to take it on. Listed here are the utilization charges for the Genshin Influence 3.2 Spiral Abyss.

Most and least used Genshin Influence characters within the 3.2 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Influence 3.2’s Spiral Abyss has confirmed to be one of many hardest up to now, and lots of gamers are experimenting with completely different builds to attempt to surmount the difficult foes and troublesome challenges. Gamers might want to convey their strongest groups in the event that they need to collect all the rewards from the Spiral Abyss, and provided that it offers a ton of Primogems upon a full completion, gamers will not need to miss out. Listed here are probably the most and least fashionable characters throughout this section of the Abyss:

Most used characters

#genshintwt “oh u can’t use Yelan like that it’s a Yelan showcase it’s so dangerous so many anti synergies-“ me with the same setup in abyss…… (ps: how am I suppose to make use of Yelan then??? Additionally these candy 60ks from heizou 😩💚💜) https://t.co/7R0TL27wlK

A ton of 5-star characters are seeing use on this model of the Spiral Abyss, however Yelan, specifically, has seen some unimaginable utilization numbers. Not like earlier Spiral Abyss rotations that had been usually dominated by characters like Raiden Shogun and her nationwide workforce, Hydro and Dendro appear to have turn out to be very prevalent throughout this Abyss.

As a robust 5-star Hydro applicator, Yelan has turn out to be essential for a ton of highly effective groups, which explains her utilization charges.

Nahida C2 salad workforce, 12-1 Abyss, 43sec or so? This can be enjoyable to optimize Nahida C2 salad workforce, 12-1 Abyss, 43sec or so? This can be enjoyable to optimize https://t.co/ynTTsZGuzo

Amazingly, Nahida has reached an nearly 70% utilization charge on this model of the Spiral Abyss regardless of solely simply having been launched. Gamers have been profiting from her unimaginable utility and robust buffs to clear the Abyss with ease. Listed here are the stats on probably the most used 5-star characters for Ground 12:

Yelan – 85.9%

Kaedehara Kazuha – 82.9%

Zhongli – 80.4%

Bennett – 76.6%

Kokomi – 74%

Nahida – 70.5%

As gamers can see, Hydro positively looks as if it has turn out to be some of the helpful parts, and followers will certainly need to preserve that in thoughts when summoning for characters to make use of within the Abyss.

Least used characters within the 3.2 Spiral Abyss

In fact, with Genshin Influence’s large roster, there are going to be many characters that do not see a lot use within the Spiral Abyss. On condition that it’s meant to be a few of the hardest content material that the sport has to supply, gamers must convey their strongest characters, which leads to a lot of them getting missed. Nonetheless, some gamers make these groups work and handle to convey these characters in to clear the Abyss with. Listed here are a few of the characters with the bottom decide charges:

Aloy – 0.1%

Amber – 0.1%

Candace – 0.1%

Sayu – 0.1%

Xinyan – 0.1%

Gamers ought to needless to say these gamers nonetheless managed to clear the Abyss with these characters, which solely goes to point out that Genshin Influence is actually a recreation the place followers can construct any of their favourite characters and succeed.

Genshin Influence gamers tackle the Spiral Abyss with all kinds of groups, and choosing the right characters might be crucial.

