Genshin Impact 3.2 release date, countdown, and maintenance over time for all servers

Genshin Impression 3.2 is simply hours away from being launched, and the neighborhood could not be extra hyped for the replace to reach. The upcoming launch appears to be the conclusion of the Sumeru Archon chapter, alongside the debut of two new characters. Usually, HoYoverse might be holding upkeep earlier than this large replace.

The corporate takes roughly 5 hours to replace its servers and deploy all of the patch notes. The anticipated launch time is much like the earlier variations of 10 AM (UTC +8) on November 2. Gamers might be faraway from servers at 6 AM (UTC +8), because the time talked about right here is in line with the Chinese language Customary Time (CST).



Many of the playerbase will usually be confused with the upkeep downtime and the discharge time of the replace. The next article will checklist the downtime forever zones and the countdown for all servers till the Genshin Impression 3.2 launch.

Launch date, time, and countdown for Genshin Impression 3.2 official servers

The upkeep downtime and patch launch occasions keep the identical for all servers. Therefore, gamers can view the countdown given beneath to calculate the discharge time for the three.2 replace of their respective areas:

The upkeep downtime for all important areas in Genshin Impression are as follows:

India: 3:30 AM to eight:30 AM (November 2)

Philipines: 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM (November 2).

China: 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM (November 2).

UK: 11:00 PM (November 1) to 4:00 AM (November 2).

Japan: 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM (November 2).

Korea: 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM (November 2).

Replace upkeep begins on 2022/11/02 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours. View the total discover right here >>>

For a transparent thought of on a regular basis zones, gamers can consult with the checklist given beneath:

PDT (UTC -7): 3:00 PM to eight:00 PM (November 1).

MDT (UTC -6): 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM (November 1).

CDT (UTC -5): 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM (November 1).

EDT (UTC -4): 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM (November 1).

BST (UTC +1): 11:00 PM (November 1) to 4:00 AM (November 2).

CEST (UTC +2): 12:00 AM to five:00 AM (November 2).

MSK (UTC +3): 1:00 AM to six:00 AM (November 2).

IST (UTC +5:30): 3:30 AM to eight:30 AM (November 2).

CST (UTC +8): 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM (November 2).

JST (UTC +9): 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM (November 2).

NZST (UTC +12): 10:00 AM to three:00 PM (November 2)

Usually, gamers can select to pre-install the up to date recordsdata instantly. This can guarantee lowered set up time after the model goes stay and permits everybody to enter the sport immediately. Genshin Impression 3.2 is predicted to run from November 2 till December 7, 2022.

