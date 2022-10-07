Genshin Impact 3.2 release date and all character banner leaks

With patch 3.1 dropping Section II banners quickly, Genshin Influence’s upcoming 3.2 replace is just a few weeks away. Followers who’ve watched the current livestreams should know that patch 3.2 is scheduled to launch globally on November 2, 2022.

Nahida and Layla are two new characters from Sumeru confirmed to debut within the upcoming 3.2 banners. Together with that, credible sources have revealed that there can be three 5-star reruns. Here’s a fast rundown:

Section I banners: Nahida and Yoimiya

Nahida and Yoimiya Section II banners: Childe and Yae Miko

Talking of banners, the weapon banners will unsurprisingly function the signature weapons of all of the 5-star characters talked about above.

Genshin Influence: Patch 3.2 launch date and character banner leaks

HoYoverse officers launched a roadmap throughout the Genshin Influence 3.0 Particular Program. The roadmap accommodates an inventory of anticipated launch dates scheduled for future patches. The builders additionally confirmed this launch date by an official discover on their social channels.

Primarily based on the roadmap, the upcoming patch 3.2 replace is scheduled to drop on November 2, 2022. The officers additionally talked about that the brand new patch would keep on with a 5-week schedule as a substitute of 6-weeks.

Genshin Influence 3.2 Section I Banners

The patch 3.2 replace will even drop its new character occasion banners collectively on the patch launch date. Primarily based on the most recent leaks, Section I banners will function Nahida’s debut and Yoimiya’s rerun.

Dendro Archon Nahida can be a 5-star Dendro character with mastery over Catalyst weapons. Whereas, Yoimiya is an previous 5-star Pyro character that makes use of Bow weapons.

The leaks additionally reveal the 5-star weapons featured within the Epitome Invocation of Section I. The weapon banner will function A Thousand Floating Desires and Thundering Pulse.

A Thousand Floating Desires is a brand new 5-star catalyst and can be Nahida’s signature weapon. With elemental mastery (EM) as a secondary stat, the catalyst’s passive supplies tons of EM and DMG bonuses for the character wielding it.

The passive additionally supplies further EM to close by social gathering members. Thunder Pulse is a superb bow for all DPS bow characters and can be thought-about Yoimiya’s signature weapon.

Genshin Influence 3.2 Section II Banners

The second half of the patch 3.2 banners will function 5-star reruns of among the fan-favorite characters. Primarily based on the most recent Genshin Influence leaks from credible sources, Childe and Yae Miko could have their rerun within the upcoming replace. Childe is a Hydro Bow character, and Yae Miko is an Electro Catalyst character.

Unsurprisingly, the Epitome Invocation banners for the second half will function the signature weapons of the 5-star reruns. As per the leaks, gamers can anticipate to see Polar Star and Kagura’s Verity.

Polar Star is a 5-star bow with Crit-Charge secondary stats, making it appropriate for all bow harm sellers in Genshin Influence. As Yae Miko’s signature weapon, Kagura’s Verity has excessive synergy together with her. The catalyst weapon has Crit DMG as its secondary stat, making her appropriate for different Catalyst customers as effectively.



