Genshin Impact 3.2 maintenance starting time and patch release date for all regions

Genshin Affect 3.2 might be launched on November 2, 2022. Nonetheless, some Vacationers may want to know extra concerning the replace’s upkeep schedule. In that case, this text will present all the small print that new gamers must learn about when the following Model Replace will develop into playable.

It’s value noting that Genshin Affect 3.2 upkeep will stop the sport from being playable for roughly 5 hours. Vacationers must watch for upkeep to finish earlier than they’ll play the sport as soon as extra.

Observe: All instances posted beneath are on the idea that Genshin Affect 3.2 upkeep does not take longer than its normal time.

Genshin Affect 3.2 upkeep begin and finish instances (All Areas)

Genshin Affect Model 3.2 Preview >>Go to V3.2 “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” Preview Web page<<

Vacationers know that Genshin Affect 3.2 upkeep begins at 6 am (UTC+8) and is anticipated to finish at 11 am (UTC+8). The next time zones might be listed for the reader’s comfort. Take into account that the primary time listed is when upkeep begins, and the second is when it ought to finish.

It’s important to say that Genshin Affect 3.2 will develop into playable for People on November 1, 2022, of their respective time zones. American instances to remember embrace:

Hawaii-Aleutian Customary Time: 12 pm ~ 5 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 2 pm ~ 7 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 pm ~ 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 4 pm ~ 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 5 pm ~ 10 pm

Japanese Daylight Time: 6 pm ~ 11 pm

By comparability, some European international locations may have upkeep beginning on November 1, 2022. On a associated word, all European international locations will be capable of play the brand new replace on November 2, 2022. Listed below are the European instances to notice:

Western European Summer season Time: 11 pm ~ 4 am

Central European Summer season Time: 12 am ~ 5 am

Japanese European Summer season Time: 1 am ~ 6 am

Equally, listed here are the Asian time zones, all of that are for November 2, 2022:

India Customary Time: 3:30 am ~ 8:30 am

China Customary Time: 6 am ~ 11 am

Philippine Customary Time: 6 am ~ 11 am

Japanese Customary Time: 7 am ~ 12 pm

Korea Customary Time: 7 am ~ 12 pm

Lastly, listed here are some Oceanic time zones (additionally on November 2, 2022):

Australian Western Customary Time: 6 am ~ 11 am

Australian Central Western Customary Time: 6:45 am ~ 11:45 am

Australian Central Time: 8:30 am ~ 1:30 pm

Australian Japanese Time: 9 am ~ 2 pm

Lord Howe Daylight Time: 9 am ~ 2 pm

New Zealand Daylight Time: 11 am ~ 4 pm

What’s new in Genshin Affect 3.2?

Nahida and Yoimiya will develop into summonable (Picture through HoYoverse)

This Model Replace will function a number of new options for gamers to take pleasure in. Most notably, Nahida and Yoimiya’s banners will develop into out there as soon as the replace goes stay. As soon as their banners finish, then Yae Miko and Childe’s Occasion Needs will start.

Not solely that, however the brand new Archon Quest will develop into out there for Vacationers to finish. Likewise, Nahida’s Story Quest must also develop into out there shortly after the replace goes stay.

New enemies and executives may even present up, together with the long-awaited Scaramouche boss battle.

