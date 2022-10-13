Genshin Impact 3.2 Livestream and Update release time for all regions

The Genshin Influence 3.1 replace will enter its second half quickly, that includes new occasion want banners and different thrilling content material. Nonetheless, many followers are trying ahead to the upcoming 3.2 replace and the Particular Program that can disclose all of the juicy particulars in regards to the new patch.

When the three.0 Particular Program was carried out earlier this yr, it revealed the anticipated launch dates from patch 3.0 to three.3. Primarily based on the official bulletins, the brand new and upcoming patch 3.2 replace is scheduled to launch globally on November 2, 2022. HoYoverse officers are likely to host the livestream program about 10 to 12 days earlier than the brand new model replace’s arrival. Primarily based on earlier patch livestreams, it’s protected to imagine that the Genshin Influence 3.2 livestream will premiere someday between October 21-23, 2022.

Genshin Influence: Anticipated date and time for 3.2 replace and livestream

#Genshin Influence Model Replace Schedule Launch Dates! Model 3.0: Aug 24, 2022

Model 3.1: Sep 28, 2022

Model 3.2: Nov 2, 2022

Model 3.3 Dec 7, 2022 #原神 #Genshin #GenshinInfluence Model Replace Schedule Launch Dates!Model 3.0: Aug 24, 2022Version 3.1: Sep 28, 2022Version 3.2: Nov 2, 2022Version 3.3 Dec 7, 2022#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/093wZqRi3N

The above tweet was shared by Genshin Influence officers throughout the 3.0 livestream. This image reveals the anticipated launch dates for the sport’s upcoming patch updates. Primarily based on this data, the patch 3.2 replace is anticipated to be launched on November 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Changing this launch time to your respective timezone may be complicated, so here’s a listing of all of the related timezones:

AMERICAN TIMEZONES (November 1, 2022)

Hawaii-Aleutian Normal Time: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Central Daylight Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM Japanese Daylight Time: 11:00 PM

EU AND ASIA TIME ZONES (November 2, 2022)

Western European Summer time Time: 4:00 AM

4:00 AM Central European Summer time Time: 5:00 AM

5:00 AM Japanese European Summer time Time: 6:00 AM

6:00 AM India Normal Time: 8:30 AM

8:30 AM China Normal Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Philippine Normal Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Japanese Normal Time: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Korea Normal Time: 12:00 PM

OCEANIC TIMEZONES (November 2, 2022)

Australian Western Normal Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Australian Central Western Normal Time: 11:45 AM

11:45 AM Australian Central Normal Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Australian Japanese Normal Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Lord Howe Normal Time: 1:30 PM

1:30 PM New Zealand Daylight Time: 4:00 PM

Genshin Influence 3.2 Livestream’s anticipated date and time

With the date of the subsequent patch replace already revealed to the neighborhood, it’s straightforward to guess the date vary for the three.2 livestream. Primarily based on earlier patch livestreams, listed here are the attainable dates for the upcoming 3.2 Particular Program:

October 21, 2022

October 22, 2022

October 23, 2022

On both of those dates, the livestream will premiere at 08:00 AM (UTC-4). Gamers can tune in on Genshin Influence’s official Twitch channel to look at the livestream premiere. In a while, the livestream will probably be replayed on the builders’ official YouTube channel at 12:00 PM (UTC-4).

Newest leaks have revealed loads of upcoming content material that will probably be disclosed within the 3.2 patch replace and livestream. For almost all of the neighborhood, the most-awaited facet of the brand new patch is the debut of Nahida, the Dendro Archon, on 3.2 banners.



