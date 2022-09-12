Genshin Impact officials have already shared a blog post announcing the expected release dates for future patches. The patch 3.1 update is expected to be released on September 28, 2022, as per the company’s official blog.

Although the developers have yet to announce anything about the 3.1 livestream, players can assume that they will hear more about the 3.1 livestream at the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2022. HoYoverse will be participating in Day 3 of the Tokyo Game Show 2022 on September 17, 2022. Based on speculation, the 3.1 livestream is expected to occur sometime between September 16-18, 2022.

The following article will cover everything that players need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.1 release date as well as the expected livestream date.

Genshin Impact: Release date for Patch 3.1 update

Genshin Impact officials have already confirmed the release dates for the upcoming patch 3.1 update. A blog post was released after the 3.0 Special Program, where they announced a reduction in patch 3.0-3.2 duration from 6 weeks to 5 weeks. Based on this official post, Patch 3.1 will be released on September 28, 2022.

Since the upcoming patch 3.1 update will coincide with Genshin Impact’s second anniversary, players can safely assume that the developers have planned tons of new events and different forms of rewards.

Here are some of the rewards that players received during the game’s first anniversary:

7-Day Login rewards

1600 Primogems

Free Acquaint and Intertwined Fates

Free Limited-time Wind Glider

Giveaways

Genshin Impact: Expected date for 3.1 Special Program

The Tokyo Game Show 2022 will begin on September 15 and will run until September 18, 2022. The above tweet reveals the major event’s schedule, showing the time slots for different companies making new announcements about their upcoming titles. HoYoverse is booked for September 17, 2022 and might release something new about the upcoming patch 3.1 update along with new news about the livestream. Players can tune in on Twitch and other online streaming platforms between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm (JST).

In the past, livestreams have occurred 10 to 12 days before the official release of the new version update. With HoYoverse booking a TGS 2022 slot on September 17, players can expect the 3.1 livestream to premiere before or after the Tokyo Game Show 2022.

What to expect from 3.1 Special Program

Given below is a quick rundown of what players can expect from the 3.1 Special Program:

New characters – Cyno, Nilou, and Candace

Character Reruns – Eula and Venti

New Weapons (Sword and Polearm)

New Events

New Login Event

Free 4-star Weapon – Shifting Windblade (Polearm)

Many within the Genshin Impact community are hoping to see a new teaser video for Scaramouche, who will appear as an NPC in patch 3.1 and as the new weekly boss in the upcoming 3.3 update. Recent leaks have revealed that Phase I character event banners will feature Cyno and Candace alongside a rerun of Venti. Meanwhile, the Phase II character event banners will see the debut of Nilou as well as a rerun of Eula.

The Epitome Invocation (weapon banners) will feature the signature weapons for some 5-star and 4-star characters in both Phases. In general, there is a healthy amount of content awaiting players in the upcoming patch update.